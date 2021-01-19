On Tuesday, family and friends continued to search for the 12-year-old boy who was swept into the ocean at Cowell Ranch State Beach on Monday afternoon.
The boy, Arunay Pruthi of Fremont, had been at the beach with his father and 8-year-old brother when the family was caught by a rogue wave, an ocean phenomenon that creates a wave significantly larger than those surrounding it.
Monday was a sunny day and many visitors flocked to the Coastside for the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday. A high surf advisory kept some close to the shore, but others weren’t so fortunate. The ocean has proven unpredictable lately and that led to some close-call rescues and one other person lost at sea.
The call about the emergency at Cowell Ranch State Beach came in at 3:42 p.m. on Monday. Early tweets by Cal Fire reported that a child was missing and an adult man had been rescued. But subsequent tweets brought the scene into clearer view.
Eyewitnesses reported seeing Pruthi rush to his brother who was pummeled by a wave. When their father saw his two boys being carried out, he swam out to them but also got swept into the ocean, according to reports.
Pruthi’s father and younger brother had reportedly washed back to shore without any assistance from the search crews that were just beginning to arrive on the scene. Meanwhile, Pruthi remained in the water.
By 5:21 p.m., Cal Fire tweeted that the U.S. Coast Guard, Coastside Fire Protection District, California State Parks, the San Mateo County Harbor District, and the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office were on the scene, along with an American Medical Response ambulance standing by.
Cal Fire reported last seeing Pruthi about 100 yards off shore. A family friend who posted on NextDoor, said Pruthi knew how to swim and was visible for about 15 minutes before he was swept under. The search party hasn’t caught sight of him since.
On Monday, U.S. Coast Guard and the San Sheriff’s Office helicopters searched for Pruthi for more than five hours. The agencies also had a boat crew looking for him. The search continued Tuesday morning around 7 a.m., but shortly after officials called off the mission.
“At this point in time, we don’t have anything planned to resume,” said Rosemerry Blankswade.
Blankwsade said Tuesday’s high surf advisory combined with especially gusty winds contributed to the decision to discontinue the search.
But Pruthi’s family and friends remain determined to find him.
Around 1 a.m. Tuesday, a group of family friends created a Facebook page called “FB Group Search for Arunay Pruthi.” Within hours, volunteers were organizing an independent search mission. Many of the group’s coordinators knew Pruthi’s family from attending school together at the Indian Institutes of Technology, including Sanjiv Kulkarni.
Kulkarni fielded phone calls throughout the day, organizing volunteers into different shifts. Others took charge of offers to fly drones and bring binoculars. By 1 p.m., a group was starting to gather at the Half Moon Bay Lodge to fan out on foot along the coastline.
Kulkarni said that the strong winds temporarily halted the group’s aerial search but that as soon as the winds subsided they would take to the air.
The search for Pruthi comes on the heels of a series of similar instances of unsuspecting beachgoers taken in by the ocean.
Just an hour before Pruthi, his father and brother were swept into the ocean, an adult and two children were struggling in the water about 14 miles north at Ross Cove Beach. They were successfully rescued.
About a week earlier, on Jan. 10, a man and woman from Redwood City were reportedly scavenging for mussels at Pescadero State Beach when they were knocked off their feet. The man was rescued but the woman remains missing.
Jorge Moreno, spokesman for California State Parks, said that on Tuesday and in the coming days, State Parks staff will continue to proactively patrol the area and the Pillar Point Harbormaster’s Office will attempt an additional search after “deteriorating conditions, high wind, and high surf” made them discontinue earlier efforts.
