Now that most Cabrillo Unified School District students are back on campus, families are readjusting their schedules and lives to make the most of the last few months of the school year. The change is a welcome one for many, but managing complicated timetables has been no easy feat.
The first few weeks of in-person school were hectic for Boys and Girls Club of the Coastside Director Jill Jacobson, who had to rearrange pods to give students a place to study and learn before and after their limited in-person classes.
“It was complicated but so, so worth it,” Jacobson said.
The new hours had to coordinate with the new Cunha Intermediate and Half Moon Bay High school schedules, which offer in-person classes, but only for half of the day. During the other half, students are learning online. But as many parents get back to in-person work and students want a dedicated place to study, Jacobson set up the Boys and Girls Club to fill the gaps.
The group is now offering in-person morning and afternoon pods for 70 students in addition to a lunch hour at locations near campus, so students don’t have to worry about transportation. Jacobson said they still have capacity to fill more spots for any families who need those supervised hours. And they’re still offering space for high school students who choose to continue learning entirely remotely.
For elementary school students, the in-person day is even shorter. Getting back to school, even for just 2 ½ hours per day, has made balancing her schedule possible, Montara resident Claire Lacy said. She can finally spend one-on-one time with her youngest without also having to help supervise at-home learning for her second-grader, a task she found tough to balance even without the extra weight of a full-time job.
“A lot of the burden has been taken off,” Lacy said.
Moss Beach resident Monique Dail, who works from home, is able to pick up her second-grader from Farallone View each day around 11 a.m. But it takes time from her job, something her husband, who works in a hospital, and many other parents, simply can’t do. She’s hoping for a full-time schedule in the fall to make life easier for everyone.
For Half Moon Bay resident Juanita Montalvo, in-person classes haven’t just taken responsibility off her, they’ve provided a lifeline for her family who has struggled this year. Montalvo is disabled and doesn’t work, so she’s had to rely on food assistance to get through the pandemic. Then, her husband came down with COVID-19 in November, and suffered from a stomach ulcer, even going as far as Mexico in search of treatment.
“I do think that for those who work, it is difficult,” Montalvo said in Spanish. “Sometimes it's worth the sacrifice.”
