Once the news of Coastside County Water District General Manager Dave Dickson’s retirement was announced in March, the process of finding his replacement began. The water district board did not have to look far, and announced at the Sept. 10 meeting that longtime Half Moon Bay resident and current Assistant Manager Mary Rogren would assume the position next month.
Rogren said she is excited about the opportunity. “I feel like I want to play my part for the community,” Rogren said.
Since March 2015, Rogren’s been serving as assistant general manager and working closely with Dickson to learn every aspect of the district.
“He’s definitely helped mentor me,” Rogren said. “We have challenges as a district, but I feel I am prepared to take those on.”
Rogren studied accounting at the University of Santa Clara and worked professionally in numerous executive finance and operations roles in large and small organizations throughout her career. She met Dickson while working at a wastewater treatment plant and the two became friends.
Several years later, the former co-workers reconnected at a Christmas party in Half Moon Bay.
Dickson said he was looking for someone steeped in finance to assist him at the district, and Rogren wanted a job that allowed her to work in her community. Rogren was hired as assistant manager of CCWD, where she’s been for the past five years.
“She is determined to do good work going forward and to take us to the next level as an agency following on the great work Dave’s done,” said board member Bob Feldman.
CCWD Board President Ken Coverdell and Feldman participated in the process of interviewing final candidates for the position, and both said Rogren stood out for her enthusiasm and work experience in the professional world.
“Plus, her many successes in extremely difficult CCWD business over the past few years really made me realize what an asset we had right on our own doorstep,” said Coverdell.
Rogren said she wants to continue to improve infrastructure and maintain financial viability. She also hopes to create a succession plan for district staff.
Beyond her services to the district, Rogren is actively involved with the Half Moon Bay Rotary Club. Rogren and her husband, Phil, have lived in Half Moon Bay since 1991, and they have two sons.
“I am so grateful to Dave, the board and staff for having the confidence in my ability and having faith in me,” Rogren said.
