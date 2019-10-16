Cabrillo Unified School District’s enrollment has dropped by more than 200 students since 2010, contributing to the millions of dollars in cuts the district may have to make to remain solvent.
As the December deadline for the school board’s decision on budget cuts approaches, staff has told school board members how stagnant funding, rising expenses, dropping enrollment and past decisions affect a small school district.
Superintendent Sean McPhetridge said declining enrollment is a reality for many Bay Area school districts amid the housing crisis. The falling numbers affect how much money schools receive because districts are funded by the state through average daily attendance. Here, the change has resulted in a $400,000 loss for CUSD this year, according to Interim Chief Business Officer Jim Crawford.
McPhetridge is particularly worried about the Bay City Flower Co. closure as parents who lose their jobs may move families out of the district.
“It’s a social phenomenon we can’t adjust for,” said McPhetridge, who is continuing to meet with community groups and parent-teacher organizations as the district seeks to balance the budget. “There’s gentrification of the Coastside and increase in the cost of homes. ... You see declining enrollment, particularly in the Bay Area, because you have a lot of folks move here who demographically may not have as many children.”
This trend hits elementary schools the hardest. Half Moon Bay High School and Cunha Intermediate School enrollments have remained steady since 2009, according to data from the California Department of Education. The high school has actually gained students.
Cohorts growing up and moving through the school system help explain this pattern. McPhetridge also said students who attended private elementary schools often come to Cunha or the high school, which can contribute to increases as well.
At the elementary schools, it’s a different picture. In the past 10 years, Farallone View and Kings Mountain elementary enrollment has declined by about 30 percent. Hatch and El Granada have experienced decline, although to a lesser extent.
The change in enrollment is consistent with Half Moon Bay’s population trend as seen in Census data. From 2010 to 2017, Census estimates indicate that the population of children ages 5 to 9 decreased by about 15 percent. Middle school- and high school-aged populations, however, increased during that time frame.
As fewer students come, per student operating costs increase. McPhetridge said that Kings Mountain, Pilarcitos High School — which has experienced consistent enrollment in the past decade — and El Granada Elementary School are the most expensive to operate. Hatch Elementary, the high school and junior high are the least expensive.
McPhetridge is aware of these patterns and the implications for the future.
One way is through using bond dollars — which are not part of the general fund and subject to cuts — to upgrade facilities in ways that save money in the future, McPhetridge said. This could look like installing solar panels or using LED lighting.
“We want schools that are sustainable, environmentally responsible, beautiful, mold-proof and rust-proof,” McPhetridge said. “That would save us money.”
The district has already started implementing some cost-saving measures such as not filling a vacant custodial supervisor role and asking principals to supervise custodians.
“Those are things we’re looking at now,” McPhetridge said. “If there’s attrition, resignations or retirements, we will try to assess and determine if we can make midyear cuts now.”
Still, layoffs, school consolidation, cuts to athletic programs, counseling and reductions to other programs are on the table. r
“This is going to hurt,” McPhetridge said. “It’s going to impact staff we know by name. ... There’s a huge human impact. We’re acknowledging that and trying to be sensitive.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
The Kings Mountain ten-year enrollment drop is misleading. Ten years ago, KMES had a defined kindergarten teacher, allowing for larger class sizes for kindergarten and enrollment in the later grades. . About 9 years ago, the classroom teachers were reduced from 4 to 3 (K-1, 2-3, and 4-5), which affected the maximum number that could be enrolled at the school. A waiting list for incoming kindergartners is common.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.