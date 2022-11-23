I've been doing genealogy for more than 40 years and have found lots of surprises and fun facts. Aside from U.S. genealogy, I specialize in Norwegian genealogy, and I've helped a number of students find their roots in Norway as well. I actually help the students get into the Norwegian databases and teach them how to go through them even though it is all in Norwegian.

It can be tedious but there is a thrill when finding just the right person.

