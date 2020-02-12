Cabrillo Unified School District is working to replace thermostats in classrooms in Cunha Intermediate School’s troubled C Building where teachers have reported extreme temperature problems. The issue came to a head this week when a teacher posted on social media about the cold conditions in her classroom.
Cunha’s C Building reopened only last year. It required extensive repairs following a three-year closure due to water leaks and mold problems. That closure came shortly after the building — built with local bond money — was first opened. But Carrye De Mers, department chair for language arts and reading at Cunha, said heating and ventilation issues persist.
De Mers said teachers who work in the building alerted district staff and site administrators about the issue in July, when they noticed problems with lighting, technology and heat. Some classrooms on the lower level are extremely cold, but most of her department occupies the upper floor, where the issue is overheating and a lack of ventilation.
“When we moved in in July, it was very clear the ventilation wasn’t working,” De Mers said.
According to Cabrillo Superintendent Sean McPhetridge, the heating controls are the source of the problem. He said maintenance staff performed tests on boilers and distribution systems, but realized the thermostats that were installed in the original building are now out-of-date. He said updating the thermostats was not within the scope of work for the contractor that concluded repairs last year.
“This has nothing to do with the building contractor,” McPhetridge said. “This has everything to do with an old legacy system with thermostats that aren’t operating for three or four rooms.”
McPhetridge said the district received a proposal at the end of January to put in updated thermostats and will bring it to the school board for approval this week. In the meantime, the district is providing space heaters to classrooms that have no heat.
If the board approves the contract, McPhetridge will push to begin repairs during next week’s break. He said the district is working to expedite the project, but that it will
likely take more than one week.
“We’ve been working at getting professionals lined up to repair this, but that takes time,” McPhetridge said.
De Mers said she and other Cunha staff communicated the problem to the district’s project manager over the summer and, after that employee left the position, to site managers at Cunha. She said her colleagues heard that the district was working on the problem, so teachers were surprised when they got back from winter break and there was still no movement on the issue.
“I don’t know what happened,” De Mers said. “I was living in a consistently hot classroom and expressing that to my site manager. ... But there was no action.”
McPhetridge said he first heard concerns about heating when the weather got cold this winter.
“We didn’t know what we didn’t know,” McPhetridge said. “I feel terribly for the teachers and the students who have been impacted by this.”
For the really hot days, De Mers keeps fans in the room. She adjusts her classroom environment every morning — opening windows and doors to circulate air — but said it’s hard to control because the heat is always changing.
“A lot more of the day is being spent trying to figure out solutions for the physical classroom environment than should be, and that part is definitely frustrating,” De Mers said.
De Mers said teachers and students are worn out by all of the recent facilities challenges associated with the building and moving in and out of portables and other spaces.
“Part of it is just fatigue,” De Mers said. “A lot of us hung all our hope on, ‘If I can just get back to the C Building.’”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(5) comments
C R A P is somehow obscene? Get real.
“ De Mers said she and other Cunha staff communicated the problem to the district’s project manager over the summer”
And who was the project manager and how long did they continue on collecting a paycheck while they were busy obviously not doing their job?
The CUSD: https://www.hmbreview.com/news/cunha-buildings-opened-to-flood-of-problems/article_80806874-4306-11e6-957f-9b391e2e59e3.html
"He said maintenance staff performed tests on boilers and distribution systems, but realized the thermostats that were installed in the original building are now out-of-date."
Hmmm. Those Thermostats were presumably install less than 10 years ago at the same time as the boilers and such. How could the possibly be out of date? What do thermostats do today that they didn't 10 years ago?
"He said the district is working to expedite the project, but that it will likely take more than one week."
Wow. More than one week and multiple hard to obtain professionals are required to install 3 or 4 Thermostats? Is it really so that not a single facility operator at the CUSD knows how to install a Thermostat?
De Mers said. “I was living in a consistently hot classroom and expressing that to my site manager. ... But there was no action.”
Pretty much tells one how District Management and the Board view their Teachers.
“We didn’t know what we didn’t know,” McPhetridge said. “I feel terribly for the teachers and the students who have been impacted by this.”
Not quite Rumsfeld-ian but come on. How is it the the District Superintendent didn't know?
“A lot more of the day is being spent trying to figure out solutions for the physical classroom environment than should be, and that part is definitely frustrating,” De Mers said.
Nobody in management is taking responsibility for anything wrong at the CUSD. Our Teachers deserve better and so do our students.
"Our Teachers deserve better and so do our students." Yeah, and maybe taxpayers too. We are paying a boatload for these new bonds. Fixing leaking roofs? The lies are endless and the inaction, corruption and malfeasance are just par for the course.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.