As part of its phased reopening, the Half Moon Bay Library is now open for extended hours, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Pacifica’s two libraries continue to have more limited hours.
While curbside services are still available, normal browsing and checkout, printing, Wi-Fi and computer access, maker spaces and study rooms are also now available. In line with the county’s mask mandate, face coverings are required at local libraries.
— from staff reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.