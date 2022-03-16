Donise Keller, a child care provider in Antioch, takes care of a little boy coping with some developmental delays. The 3-year-old doesn't talk very much, and he doesn't enjoy interacting with other children. She fears he may be one of many youngsters whose growth has been stymied by the pandemic, which has dominated his short life.
"These children have been isolated too much," said Keller, who has worked in the child care sector for 20 years. "Being around other children is what motivates them to grow and develop. If you are home all day with family, especially as an only child, there are no other children to inspire you and model behavior for you."
Emerging research suggests that some babies and toddlers might be developing differently than they did before the coronavirus upended society. While they may not have been exposed to the virus, experts say, their formative years have been shaped by the impact of stress, trauma and social isolation. That explains why about 3 out of 4 California parents with children age 5 and under fear their kids' development will suffer because of the pandemic, one survey found, and some advocates worry the effects may be long-lasting if steps are not taken to remedy the situation.
"This is a big concern, and it's not a surprise. When we think of adverse childhood experiences, probably every child that has experienced the pandemic has had an adverse childhood experience," said Scott Moore, head of Kidango, a nonprofit organization that runs many Bay Area child care centers. "Science has shown that trauma interrupts normal brain development in young children, which is why children with a high number of these experiences are likely to have developmental delays."
A cluster of recent studies examined this unexpected legacy of the pandemic. A Columbia University study found increased developmental delays. Another study, at Brown University, found significantly lower cognitive scores, or IQs, among this cohort. Other research has exposed a link between heightened maternal stress during pregnancy and changes in their infant's developing brain.
To be sure, the pandemic has touched every child differently. Some children are experiencing developmental delays while others may have thrived. But overall the data suggests that the consequences of the pandemic include everything from growing poverty and declining mental health to learning loss.
These issues affect all children, but infants and toddlers may be the most vulnerable because they have never known life without COVID. The first three years of life are often described as the brain's window of opportunity, experts say. A time of great promise but also great risk. The most critical growth happens at the beginning, with the size of the brain doubling in the first year.
One of the biggest problems during the pandemic is that babies may not have gotten enough of the "serve and return" interactions that help build the architecture of the brain, experts say. When babies cry or babble and a caregiver responds, neural connections are reinforced in the child's brain. This early speech exposure shapes brain connectivity for later language learning.
(1) comment
Remember, it was not the pandemic that caused the developmental delays, it was the government's gross over-reaction (which included lock-downs and social isolation) which has permanently damaged these children.
As we exit the hysteria, it is time to consider how we might more reasonably react to future declared crises. I can re-post one of my San Mateo Daily Journal responses if you like.
