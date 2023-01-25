Expert offers tips for homeowners on tree hazards
What most people call “fallen trees” and “broken branches,” experts like Igor Lacan call “tree failure.” Lacan is an environmental horticulture and urban forestry adviser at the University of California Cooperative Extension for San Mateo and San Francisco Counties. Lacan has some good news upon reflecting on how local trees have been faring in the recent storms.
“Even though we are all scared — I know I am — when we see trees falling down, we should try to keep things in perspective: Tree failure, the technical term for trees or tree parts breaking, is an uncommon event,” said Lacan.
“While tree failure can have very serious, even catastrophic consequences, it is also true that the storms that have been causing our recent tree failures are truly exceptional, historic storms, and so it might be unhelpful to use these storms as a benchmark for tree performance,” he said. “Most of our trees are still standing, and they have weathered many serious storms and will continue to do so.”
Lacan said it is difficult to generalize about which trees stand up well to storms. “Not only do tree species vary, so do individual trees,” he said. “So do locations and their microclimates.”
That said, the Cooperative Extension has been collecting data on tree failure since 1987. The work has continued to this day thanks to hundreds of arborists who submit records for the Tree Failure Database.
“One result is that we have some understanding of the typical failure patterns for trees of different species,” said Lacan.
The patterns for a number of common species are summarized in Failure Profiles that are accessible on the University of California Cooperative Extension website. Although these profiles are written for professional arborists, Lacan said some Coastside residents might be interested in reading the profiles for the Monterey pine (Pinus radiata), Monterey cypress, and Tasmanian blue gum eucalyptus (Eucalyptus globulus), which are common species in this area.
“It is important to point out that the presence of a tree species in the database does not mean that that tree species is exceptionally prone to failure,” said Lacan. “It is simply that some failures were reported.”
Lacan outlined some steps that homeowners can take to identify which trees might become a safety hazard in bad weather. He also mentioned something that people should avoid at all costs.
First, residents can inspect the trees around their homes for any defects that could make them more prone to failure. The Cooperative Extension publishes a guide called “Recognizing Tree Hazards: A Photographic Guide for Homeowners” that is available online. Lacan emphasized that this assessment is not a substitute for a professional evaluation, but that is a good way for people to better understand the condition of their trees. What’s more, taking a look around will prepare homeowners to have a more informed conversation with their arborist.
Lacan also recommended having trees evaluated by a qualified arborist who holds a certification from either the International Society of Arboriculture or the American Society of Consulting Arborists. The websites treesaregood.org and asca-consultants.org both include directories of professional arborists.
“The Bay Area includes many qualified arborists, and I would suggest that residents obtain more than one quote,” said Lacan. “Residents should describe to the arborist their goals for their tree as well as their concerns and ask the arborist if they are qualified to perform a formal tree risk assessment. Some arborists have an additional qualification, TRAQ, or tree risk assessment qualification.”
Keep in mind that a risk assessment is not always necessary and that it may or may not be included in the price of a standard tree examination. Talk with your arborist.
“Think of it this way: When you go for a yearly physical, your doctor may not order a blood test every time, but only when the doctor decides that you need it,” said Lacan. “Same for tree risk assessment. The arborist may decide that it is not required. The arborist may need to first visit the tree before deciding on whether a formal risk analysis is needed.”
Last but not least, Lacan warned that homeowners should never injure a tree and its root system, especially during construction projects such as driveway and patio expansions, or the installation of a new sewer line.
“Tree roots extend far beyond the edge of the tree canopy, and the majority of the tree roots are found in the topmost 3 or 4 feet of soil,” said Lacan. “You could imagine a typical tree represented by a wine goblet resting on a dinner plate. The goblet ‘bowl’ is the tree crown, the goblet stem is the tree trunk, and the dinner plate are the tree roots. This means that almost any construction activity that comes near the tree crown, and certainly all construction that takes place under the tree crown, has the potential to damage the tree roots.”
Lacan said that defects created by construction are not always visible, and that months or years may pass before they cause problems.
“But then a strong storm comes along, and the tree ‘loses its footing’ and topples over — its roots decayed as a result of injury many years in the past,” he said.
As far as deciding what trees to plant, Lacan recommended that homeowners use the online tool SelecTree, which lists information for trees including size, water use needs and pollen production. He also suggested walking about the neighborhood to see what other people have growing in their yards.
“If you are not sure what species you are looking at, take at least three photographs — one from afar to show the entire tree, one close up to show the arrangement of leaves or buds on the branch and one really close up to show the shape of a single leaf,” said Lacan. “Then contact our friendly University of California Master Gardener Helpline and our trained volunteers will identify the tree for you. MGs are not only trained in horticulture by the University of California, but some of them are long-term Coastside residents with extensive gardening experience.”
