Caltrans road maintenance near Gray Whale Cove is expected to slow motorists on Highway 1 for at least the next three months. A press release from Caltrans states that maintenance and traffic control will occur on weekdays from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. until July 30. A Caltrans spokesman said the state will be working on repairing the cliffside between the Devil’s Slide tunnels and Gray Whale Cove. Crews will be conducting one-way traffic control while placing large boulders on the western side of the highway in an effort to stabilize it, Caltrans Acting Branch Chief of Public Affairs Alejandro Lopez said.

