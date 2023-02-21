Winds whip coast

High winds blew into the Coastside on Tuesday, taking down trees and powerlines in Half Moon Bay and across the region. Judith Modlen / Review

UPDATE: 4:35 p.m. The weather is expected to deteriorate through the evening hours with rain on the coast beginning on Wednesday and continuing on and off through Friday night. There are a number of weather advisories and some are even looking for snow.

The change in the weather began this afternoon with whipping winds and much colder temperatures. Gusts as high as 55 miles per hour were reported in Half Moon Bay by mid-afternoon. There were scattered power outages, including one in Half Moon Bay affecting more than 500 customers.

