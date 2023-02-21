UPDATE: 4:35 p.m. The weather is expected to deteriorate through the evening hours with rain on the coast beginning on Wednesday and continuing on and off through Friday night. There are a number of weather advisories and some are even looking for snow.
The change in the weather began this afternoon with whipping winds and much colder temperatures. Gusts as high as 55 miles per hour were reported in Half Moon Bay by mid-afternoon. There were scattered power outages, including one in Half Moon Bay affecting more than 500 customers.
One notable disruption: Tuesday night's playoff basketball games pitting Half Moon Bay High School's girls and boys varsity squads versus Central Coast Section rivals have been moved to the Cunha Event Center on Kelly Avenue.
There is a 30 percent chance of rain on the Coastside on Wednesday as well as a chance for thundershowers. By Wednesday night, forecasters say there is a chance of hail in some locations in the Bay Area.
Meanwhile, the National Weather Service has issued a High Surf Advisory through 4 p.m. on Wednesday. Large breaking waves as high as 25 feet are expected. A High Wind Advisory is expected to continue until 9 a.m. on Wednesday.
The weather service has issued a Frost Advisory from midnight on Wednesday through 9 a.m. on Thursday. The nighttime lows are expected to be in the mid- to upper 30s over the period.
Forecasters are calling for snow in higher elevations around the Bay Area. On Tuesday, Half Moon Bay meteorologist Jan Null noted snow has fallen at sea level in the Bay Area before. He wrote in an email that he doesn’t expect it this week, but that it is possible. He said measurable snow has fallen in downtown San Francisco 11 times in the historic record, the last time being in 1976.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.