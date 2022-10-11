Spooky Halloween ‘Witch Paddle’ approaches
Pillar Point Harbor is bound to be spooky this October with a Halloween Witch Paddle put on my SUP Bay Area.
On Oct. 30, organizers invite local stand-up paddle boarders and kayakers to don their best witch or warlock costume and come for a themed paddle in the harbor.
SUP Bay Area recommends participants get there no later than 10 a.m. to set up. The paddle out will begin at 10:30 a.m. and will be within the harbor breakwaters. Beginners can stay within the inside breakwater, and others can go further and paddle within the outer breakwater. The group will not be going out into the open ocean.
To find the event, organizers say to park near Half Moon Bay Kayak, and the launch will be at the beach next to Half Moon Bay Kayak. The event could be canceled due to bad weather or high winds, and SUP Bay Area reminds participants to have personal flotation devices onboard.
Visit SUP Bay Area on Facebook for more information about the group and the event.
— Emma Spaeth
Pumpkin Run is back
The annual Pumpkin Run, put on by Senior Coastsiders, is back for its 44th year. The event, which takes participants along the Coastal Trail and features ocean views, will take place starting at 7 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16, beginning and ending at Hatch Elementary School, 490 Miramontes Ave.
There will be a Kids Fun Run, and 5-kilometer, 10-kilometer and half-marathon course options. There will also be a virtual event that runs through Saturday for those that can’t make it in person.
For more information, or to register, visit pumpkinfest.miramarevents.com.
— from staff reports
