The San Mateo Event Center is now the site of a drive-through food distribution operation run by Second Harvest of Silicon Valley.
The fact that one of the county’s largest public centers is now helping to distribute food to people in need is a sign of how difficult times have become for some in the shadow of Silicon Valley. Second Harvest says it is now serving 400,000 people every month, a 60 percent increase over pre-pandemic levels. The U.S. Census shows 5.5 percent of county residents live below the poverty line.
The drive-through is located in the east parking lot of the center at 1346 Saratoga Drive in San Mateo, available through Gate 9. It is open from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. every Thursday.
“One of our most important commitments at the San Mateo Event Center is to support the people of the San Mateo County,” said Dana Stoehr, the San Mateo County Event Center and Fair CEO in a prepared statement. “We are pleased to have the resources necessary to provide support and help feed the local community in partnership with Second Harvest of Silicon Valley, which has done incredible work, particularly during these unprecedented times.”
