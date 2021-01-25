State emergency managers issued an evacuation warning for parts of San Mateo County that were devastated by the CZU Lightning Complex Fire over the summer. The cause this time is expected heavy rains that will lead to mudslides.
The warning was issued at 5:30 p.m. on Monday and included South Coast Zone SMC-EO19 which includes Coastanoa and Año Nuevo State Park. That also includes Whitehouse Canyon Road and areas south of Gazos Creek Road.
In addition, SMC-038, which includes Butano State Park and the community of Barranca Knolls, as well as Loma Mar and Dearborn Park in zone SMC-E-098 were told to be ready to evacuate. SMC-E-098, the community of Butano Canyon should also be prepared.
CalFire says all these areas have a high potential for dangerous debris flows in the next few days as steady rain and high winds are in the forecast.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.