UPDATED 8:55 p.m.: Fire officials said late Wednesday that the complex of fires burning through southern San Mateo and northern Santa Cruz counties was growing and nearly impossible to fight effectively. Among several concerns: tentacles of fire are pushing north toward Pescadero, San Gregorio and La Honda tonight.
The group of fires had grown from 10,000 acres this morning to 25,000 acres by 6 p.m. It began over the weekend amid thousands of lightning strikes in the region. Twenty structures have burned in the two counties alone and fires are raging across other portions of the Bay Area.
At 8 p.m., CalFire upgraded evacuation warnings for Pescadero, Bean Hollow, San Gregorio, La Honda, the Russian Ridge Open Space area and Skylonda. That means residents of these areas should be ready to leave their homes at a moment's notice. Authorities moved the evacuation center from Pescadero High School to Half Moon Bay High School late in the day.
"We use the word inaccessible maybe too much as firefighters, but this is truly inaccessible in places like the Butano area of San Mateo County," said Jonathan Cox of CalFire. Cox noted that there hasn't been a significant fire in the area for at least 50 years. Dense underbrush, a canopy of trees above and dry, hot weather are the worst case scenario.
Officials gave a dire warning about weather conditions that are not cooperating with firefighters who acknowledged they are "almost tapped out." Fire officials say they are "woefully short" of resources and unable to used fixed-wing aircraft over much of the area due to dense smoke.
Fire officials at the 6 p.m. press conference said the fire was expected to spread over the next 72 hours and that their only priority at the moment was protection of the lives of people in the path and the firefighters working the blaze.
"We've gone a week without fog in a county that gets fog about every day," Cox said. "This is not a normal situation. We are doing the most we can with the resources we have."
Cid, I couldn't agree with you more. Whenever the city of Half Moon Bay has sent out surveys on how to increase traffic flow and relieve congestion, I've responded back with one simple answer - interconnect all the neighborhoods along the coast ..and not by utilizing hwy 1. If we have backroads through our neighborhoods, coastsiders can travel a route other than our congested highway and have a back route escape in case of an emergency. Remember the Japan earthquake and tsunami of 2011? Does anyone remember how much traffic was on hwy 1 at 5:00am? I do... Interconnecting the coastside neighborhoods is not a thing of convenience, but a matter of safety. This would have to be a joint effort by the HMB city council and the county to get the coastside connected. WE NEED ALTERNATE ROUTES NOW!
I have been very concerned about this year’s fire season, particularly since there really are no good evacuation routes out of our area. One MCC Member minimized many folks’ concerns by saying (on NextDoor) that everyone could just go down to the beach. I imagine entire families, especially those with small children or elderly family members ,would not like to anticipate the thought of spending one (or more) nights on the beach. As it was, at 6 pm, people were flowing over 92 Eastbound tonight, perhaps heading away from danger to stay with relatives or friends or reside in a Hotel until CalFure gives the “All-Clear” Personally, l think it is negligent of San Mateo County to not have Emergency 🚨 Evacuation Routes -with vegetation cleared on either sides of the roadway, in their “Connect the Coastside” Draft (So-called) “Comprehensive Traffic Management Plan”. That’s right, it is not even being addressed!
Totally agree
And you wonder why people have been fighting back against the "no-growth" policies of the Ferreira/Ruddock/Roberts crowd for years.
The lack of infrastructure is THEIR fault. Entirely. Yes, it is time to point fingers.
"The lack of infrastructure is THEIR fault. Entirely."
Funny.
