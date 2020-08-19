  1. Home
UPDATED 8:55 p.m.: Fire officials said late Wednesday that the complex of fires burning through southern San Mateo and northern Santa Cruz counties was growing and nearly impossible to fight effectively. Among several concerns: tentacles of fire are pushing north toward Pescadero, San Gregorio and La Honda tonight.

The group of fires had grown from 10,000 acres this morning to 25,000 acres by 6 p.m. It began over the weekend amid thousands of lightning strikes in the region. Twenty structures have burned in the two counties alone and fires are raging across other portions of the Bay Area.

At 8 p.m., CalFire upgraded evacuation warnings for Pescadero, Bean Hollow, San Gregorio, La Honda, the Russian Ridge Open Space area and Skylonda. That means residents of these areas should be ready to leave their homes at a moment's notice. Authorities moved the evacuation center from Pescadero High School to Half Moon Bay High School late in the day.

"We use the word inaccessible maybe too much as firefighters, but this is truly inaccessible in places like the Butano area of San Mateo County," said Jonathan Cox of CalFire. Cox noted that there hasn't been a significant fire in the area for at least 50 years. Dense underbrush, a canopy of trees above and dry, hot weather are the worst case scenario.

Officials gave a dire warning about weather conditions that are not cooperating with firefighters who acknowledged they are "almost tapped out." Fire officials say they are "woefully short" of resources and unable to used fixed-wing aircraft over much of the area due to dense smoke.

Fire officials at the 6 p.m. press conference said the fire was expected to spread over the next 72 hours and that their only priority at the moment was protection of the lives of people in the path and the firefighters working the blaze.

"We've gone a week without fog in a county that gets fog about every day," Cox said. "This is not a normal situation. We are doing the most we can with the resources we have."

