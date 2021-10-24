The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch and wind advisory for the San Mateo County areas affected by last year's CZU August Lightning Complex fires. Authorities expect debris flows, downed trees and power outages across the region today and tonight.
Emergency officials have upgraded earlier warnings to evacuation orders for several areas of the South Coast, including Zonehaven areas SMC-018 (Dearborn Park and Loma Mar), SMC-019 (Año Nuevo State Park, Whitehouse Canyon Road and parts of Gazos Creek Road), SMC-038 (Butano State Park and the community of Barranca Knolls), and SMC-098 (the community of Butano Canyon.) Officials urge residents of those areas to get out now as downed trees and landslides could make them inaccessible later.
Half Moon Bay High School, 1 Lewis Foster Road, has been set up as a temporary evacuation point.
See community.zonehaven.com for live updates on evacuation orders.
Weather watchers expect periods of heavy rain to continue today and tonight and winds have been gusting as high as 58 mph in the Santa Cruz Mountains.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.