After evacuating her Butano Canyon home on Aug. 17, resident Monique Hodgkinson and her two kids called their answering machine every day, encouraging their house to stand strong while they sheltered at hotel rooms out of fire range.
“And then the power went out,” she laughed. “We deal with things with humor. That’s better than stress.”
The Hodgkinsons, along with their neighbors in the Butano Canyon area, are the only remaining South Coast residents still out of their homes more than a month after the CZU August Lightning Complex fire broke out.
CalFire officials don’t yet have a projected return date for Butano Canyon residents. Monday morning they considered the fire 99 percent contained. But containment doesn’t mean control, said CalFire spokesperson Cecile Juliette, and dangers in the canyon remain.
Deputy Chief of CalFire’s San Mateo-Santa Cruz unit Jonathan Cox said at a recent briefing that his crews remain worried about secondary hazards like unstable trees and fire that continues to move deep underground through root systems.
“What we don't want to do is let people back in there and have one of those fire-weakened trees fall,” Cox said.
For resident Wendy Wardwell, catching up with her neighbors via a nightly Zoom conference has kept her informed and optimistic while she shelters with her pets at a hotel in Menlo Park. She, Hodkinson and resident Wayne Johnson all said that while the ongoing evacuation has been stressful and frustrating at times, they mostly feel lucky.
“I'd rather be home, of course,” Wardwell said. “But I'm not going to complain. I feel very happy to have a home.”
Johnson teaches science at Pescadero High School, and while the four walls of his hotel room are starting to make him crazy, he feels blessed that so few homes in the canyon were damaged.
The Butano residents credited the infrastructure in the canyon and the dedication of their neighbors for saving their homes. According to Hodgkinson, the canyon’s private water system was designed to flow, with lots of hydrants and entry points across the canyon. Plus, the rate of the fire in the wet Butano area was sluggish.
“It was like a cigarette burn or lava, so it came through slowly,” Hodgkinson said.
Some homes, however, were damaged significantly by the fallen trees that Cox is warning residents about. And people will have to take care for a long time after the fire while walking through the forest where dense understory covers deep pits of ash.
Hodgkinson hosts the nightly neighborhood calls, and said it felt like the best way she could contribute to firefight while she was out of her home and away from the neighborhood. Some neighbors decided to stay, and they were able to give updates for those grasping for information in the first few panicked days.
“When you're in the middle of all this, it’s all so crazy,” Hodgkinson said. “All you want to do is look at maps, look at if it’s close to your house. ... I figured, during a time like this, there must be other people feeling uncertain and who would get comfort out of talking to others.”
But information isn’t the only thing Hodkinson and her neighbors have gained. By connecting nightly, their community has grown stronger, and some old-time families have even shared memories and stories of the canyon that go back hundreds of years.
“People are feeling really grateful,” Wardwell said. “We have some great neighbors who worked hard on preparing us for this fire.”
This version corrects the spelling of Monique Hodgkinson's name.
