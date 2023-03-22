Senior Coastsiders in Half Moon Bay invited a distinguished guest to its daily lunch service on Monday, but instead of making a grand entrance, U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo entered through the kitchen.
Eshoo represents California’s 16th Congressional District, which includes the coast. As a first order of business, Eshoo greeted chef Manny Orozco, who was serving up brown rice and pinto beans alongside pork enchiladas topped with salsa verde and a zigzag of sour cream.
Eshoo’s visit was part of a politician-themed “March for Meals,” an annual celebration of the 1972 addition to the Older Americans Act, which helped the Meals on Wheels program expand to become the powerhouse that it is today. The national Meals on Wheels network currently serves an estimated 2.8 million seniors every year, delivering freshly prepared meals to their homes. At Senior Coastsiders, the Meals on Wheels program consists of three walking routes, one driving route to the south, and two driving routes to the north. A similar Meals on Wheels program runs through the city’s senior center in Pacifica.
“The meals can get there by noon,” said Sandra Winter, executive director of Senior Coastsiders, adding that the deliveries are made by volunteers.
Eshoo is one of several politicians who has stopped into Meals on Wheels at Senior Coastsiders this month. The other special guests included State Sen. Josh Becker, Supervisor Ray Mueller, who represents the Coastside, and San Mateo County Executive Officer Mike Callagy. Among the Half Moon Bay participants were Mayor Deborah Penrose, Councilmembers Debbie Ruddock and Harvey Rarback, and City Manager Matthew Chidester.
“Many are joining for lunch to recognize the over 70 weekly volunteers who help ensure our Meals on Wheels deliveries to 130 people per day,” said Hope Atmore, program manager at Senior Coastsiders.
One of the volunteers on Monday was Renee Brandon, of Half Moon Bay, a relative newbie at the daily event. “My daughter and son-in-law come every Monday (to volunteer), and so I got drafted to come along with them,” she said. “I do all the silverware and whatever else they need me to do, but I don’t go into the kitchen yet.”
As Brandon’s fellow volunteers carried plates of food from the kitchen to the dining area, where groups of two to six diners had gathered around round tables for an in-house meal, Eshoo took a seat beside Baoging Luo and Guangli Yang. Both women seemed surprised and delighted by their famous table companion. After lunch, Eshoo spoke with the crowd of about 50 people, made up mostly of senior citizens.
“I know what was important to my parents, especially when they were seniors, and that was Medicare and Social Security,” said Eshoo. “So, in my service in the Congress, to this day, I’ve never allowed anyone in the Congress to take anything away from Social Security or Medicare. Because each generation has to keep them strong.”
Eshoo, who serves as chairwoman of the subcommittee on health, recited a few legislative victories for Medicare enrollees that she has played a hand in. Among them are caps on insulin prices, caps on out-of-pocket prescription drug expenses and free CDC-recommended vaccines. She also listened to concerns voiced by members of the audience related to transportation and internet access on the Coastside. She also addressed the challenge of affordable housing on the Coastside, San Mateo County and beyond.
“Many years ago, we bought a home,” she said, referring to her home in San Mateo County. “We saved enough money to make a down payment. But if prices were then what they are today, I would still be renting.” At the end of her visit, Eshoo presented an award to the entire Meals on Wheels volunteer corps at Senior Coastsiders, which was accepted for the group by one of the longest-serving volunteers, Dennis Ferguson.
“Probably for many people, it’s their only meal, and it’s delivered to their home,” said Eshoo, emphasizing the importance of the local Meals on Wheels program run by Senior Coastsiders.
