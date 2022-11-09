Last week, U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo and former U.S. Secretary of Energy Ernest Moniz held a virtual town hall to answer questions from participants about
climate change. They focused specifically on the Inflation Reduction Act, a recently passed piece of
called, “the single largest effort to address the climate crisis in our nation’s history.”
The Inflation Reduction Act contributes to the commitment of the United States to honor the Paris Agreement by investing $369 billion in projects that will result in using cleaner sources of energy and lowering greenhouse gas emissions. The goal of the act is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40 percent by 2030. That represents 80 percent of the commitment of the U.S. to the Paris Agreement to lower greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.
Participants in the town hall had many questions about the financial incentives that the act offers
residents. There are tax credits and rebates that residents can claim when it comes to purchasing certain environmentally
friendly items. Provided they meet all eligibility requirements, residents buying electric vehicles can receive a tax credit of $7,500 if the vehicle is new and $4,000 if the vehicle is used. Starting next year, if a resident installs a heat pump water heater, they can claim a tax credit of 30 percent of the cost of the installation.
There are also rebates. Low- and middle-income residents will be able to receive point-of-sale rebates of up to $8,000. Moniz added that in his own recent personal experience of having a heat pump installed, contractors who are able to do the work are on top of all the rebates.
Eshoo and Moniz also covered the subject of the transition of the U.S. Postal Service to the use of electric delivery trucks for their fleets. According to Eshoo, there was resistance, but Congress pushed back and put $3 billion in the Inflation Reduction Act for the purchase of the trucks.
“According to the post office’s estimates, this should be enough to electrify the entire fleet, and if it’s not enough … Congress will put up the dollars to complete it,” Eshoo said.
The push for consumers to purchase electric vehicles has raised questions about electric car charging infrastructure. According to Eshoo, the infrastructure will be installed along highways using the $5 billion that the bipartisan infrastructure law has provided. Tax credits have also been extended so that people can install electric vehicle chargers at their homes.
Moniz is optimistic about the results of these laws.
“I think everybody working together to facilitate this transition is really critical,” he said, “and I think by 2030 we should be able to get at least a third of the new light duty vehicle sales as EVs. That’ll be critical for meeting the administration targets.”
