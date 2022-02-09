A man who is an equestrian coach for youth and adults in San Mateo County has been arrested on suspicion of two counts of child molestation, a spokesperson for the San Mateo Sheriff's Office has announced.
Michael Traurig is accused of sexually molesting a 13-year-old juvenile in May of 2019 in unincorporated San Mateo County. He has also been arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting an adult in Los Angeles County.
A no-bail felony warrant was issued for Traurig on Jan. 26 and he was arrested with the assistance of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and the Los Angeles Police Department, the San Mateo Sheriff's Office said.
Traurig was transferred to San Mateo County where he appeared in court on Jan. 31. His bail has been set at $1 million.
— Bay City News
