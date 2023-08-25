Cypress Point

Illustration courtesy San Mateo County

A long-awaited and extensive document that will inform San Mateo County officials as they consider the Cypress Point Affordable Housing Community Project in Moss Beach is now available for public review.

The document is a draft of the Environmental Impact Report prepared by SWCA Environmental Consultants for MidPen Housing Corporation’s proposed 71-residential unit development, which has become a subject of controversy on the Midcoast. It includes 432 pages of details and numerous mitigation measures for the project’s transportation, air quality, biological resources, geology, hazardous materials, noise and more.

