A long-awaited and extensive document that will inform San Mateo County officials as they consider the Cypress Point Affordable Housing Community Project in Moss Beach is now available for public review.
The document is a draft of the Environmental Impact Report prepared by SWCA Environmental Consultants for MidPen Housing Corporation’s proposed 71-residential unit development, which has become a subject of controversy on the Midcoast. It includes 432 pages of details and numerous mitigation measures for the project’s transportation, air quality, biological resources, geology, hazardous materials, noise and more.
The development is proposed to house 213 residents in a mix of one-, two-, and three-bedroom units. All units are meant to be affordable to households earning less than 80 percent of San Mateo County’s Area Median Income ($124,000 or less for a family of four). MidPen has agreed to reserve 52 units for residents who currently live or work in Pacifica, Half Moon Bay, or the unincorporated area between the two. The San Mateo County Planning Commission will discuss the document and consider approving a Coastal Development Permit on Sept. 14. Pending permits, construction could take 18 months from December 2024 to June 2026.
In addition to building defensible space as a buffer for wildfires and reducing building energy consumption, MidPen has committed to establishing Transportation Demand Management strategies with the goal of reducing vehicle traffic. This includes public transit or ridesharing subsidies, designing streets that encourage bike or pedestrian access and bike storage and maintenance stations.
However, the EIR indicated that the proposal, even with recommended mitigation, will exceed San Mateo County’s daily Vehicle Miles Traveled threshold. That means the development would create more congested roads and would not be consistent with the California Environmental Quality Act guidelines. The estimated VMT rate would also exceed the Bay Area regional average and coastal region average between Pacifica and Half Moon Bay. According to the document, the project requires up to 142 parking spaces and will generate an estimated 473 trips a day, including 37 during peak hours on weekday mornings and 45 during peak hours on weekday afternoons and evenings.
But even if the recommended traffic mitigation measures were adopted, consultants indicated that reductions to “daily home-based VMT per capita by residents,” the number of miles driven per person to and from their home each day, would be minimal and not meet the county’s goal. The project’s estimated VMT per capita (23.6) would need to be reduced by half to get 15 percent below the county average (11.56) in order to be compliant.
A key factor consultants examined was pedestrian safety near the housing site. According to the report, due to the lack of “safe connections from the project site to the sidewalks on Stetson Street across Sierra Street or pedestrian infrastructure improvements along Carlos Street, project residents would be exposed to roadway hazards, resulting in the potential for decreased pedestrian safety.” Engineers recommended that MidPen and the county commit to extensive bike and pedestrian safety measures around the development and on other Moss Beach streets by installing new sidewalks, crosswalks and roadway markings.
Because the report flagged the intersection of Highway 1 and Carlos Street as dangerous intersection due to limited line of sight, consultants recommended temporarily closing the intersection until Caltrans and the county complete the Moss Beach State Route 1 Congestion and Safety Improvements Project. That is considered a Connect the Coastside priority project, which is designed to improve traffic flow and intersection safety across Highway 1. That work is forecasted to be done in 2030.
In the meantime, the closure would affect about 500 feet of Carlos Street from the highway to the new driveway. Emergency vehicles would still be allowed access. However, the closure means the residents won’t be able to access the site from the northern end of Carlos Street and will have to enter and exit from the south, which will cause more roadway congestion.
Approximately 295 trees will be removed, but 190 trees will be planted throughout the site. The report indicated the emergency site access for fire personnel, a concern raised repeatedly at numerous meetings, would not be hindered as the final design for easements and grading would be up to code. In addition to the Carlos Street entrance, a new 20-foot-wide emergency access route will connect to Lincoln Street.
As required by the CEQA process, the report lists several project alternatives. One referenced moving the project 4,500 feet southeast to a 12.5-acre parcel on Etheldore Street. The site could, in theory, host 71 units but there are environmental constraints. Another option was to build just 31 units near Carlos Street (including a site manager) to serve 93 total residents. But even that would exceed the county’s traffic threshold and would still pose a risk to pedestrian safety if there are no sidewalks installed or other mitigation measures included.
Last week the Midcoast Community Council raised numerous concerns with the EIR draft. Topics ranged from undercounting the estimated number of residents, the impact of sewer and stormwater plans, lack of visitor parking and how the project would impact emergency access from the Coastside Fire Protection District to the rest of Moss Beach. Another issue concerned stormwater runoff affecting water quality in the Fitzgerald Marine Reserve, which is downstream of the site. The MCC plans to write a letter to planners requesting they address certain aspects.
“There are a lot of good things about this project,” MCC member Kimberly Williams said. “They’ve attempted to meet a lot of the criteria that I haven’t seen any project try to meet in a long time. They’ve gone way above and beyond to try to meet those needs. That said, there are problems we raised.”
In regard to wildfires, the MCC noted that some segments have a half-mile buffer between the development and high-fire-risk areas. This raised concerns about the risk of embers spreading rapidly.
“They don’t show simulations, they just state conclusions,” MCC Chair Gregg Dieguez said. “I want to see the data.”
The EIR’s two major red flags — the transportation-related hazards on Highway 1 and the high VMT numbers — were both deemed “significant unavoidable impacts” even with mitigation measures. This means the county must adopt a Statement of Overriding Considerations, which weighs the long-term benefits of the affordable units with the risks of more cars on the road.
