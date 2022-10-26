marbled murrelets

Scientists have observed a return of marbled murrelets to Purisima Creek Redwoods Preserve following the 2020 CZU Lightning Complex fires. The birds are hard to observe and well suited to San Mateo County coast habitat.

 Illustration courtesy Laurel Mundy / laurelmundy.com

This week biologists from states and territories along the Pacific Northwest coast will gather on Zoom for an annual meeting sharing their latest research and findings about the endangered marbled murrelets.

One of the scientists, Karine Tokatlian, a biologist for the Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District, will present one of the more surprising and puzzling developments of the past year. During the summer breeding season this year Tokatlian spotted and heard dozens of the small shorebirds in the Purisima Creek Redwoods Preserve where they had rarely been documented since the 1990s.

Karine Tokatlian

Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District biologist Karine Tokatlian looks to the treetops in her efforts to monitor the return of the marbled murrelets to redwoods along the San Mateo County coast.

