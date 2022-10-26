Scientists have observed a return of marbled murreletsto Purisima Creek Redwoods Preserve following the 2020 CZU Lightning Complex fires. The birds are hard to observe and well suited to San Mateo County coast habitat.
This week biologists from states and territories along the Pacific Northwest coast will gather on Zoom for an annual meeting sharing their latest research and findings about the endangered marbled murrelets.
One of the scientists, Karine Tokatlian, a biologist for the Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District, will present one of the more surprising and puzzling developments of the past year. During the summer breeding season this year Tokatlian spotted and heard dozens of the small shorebirds in the Purisima Creek Redwoods Preserve where they had rarely been documented since the 1990s.
Tokatlian has conducted systematic audio and visual surveys recording murrelet activity in the preserve since 2018. Until this year she spotted very few of the birds. If she did see one, her observations suggested that the bird was not nesting in the area.
Like human residents of the San Mateo County coast, marbled murrelets take
advantage of both the shoreline and the surrounding hills. The species is unique among shorebirds because mating pairs nest on high branches of redwoods and some other trees in groves and forests near the coast.
In places to the north of the Bay Area, extending into Canada, murrelets often need to fly more than 20 miles inland to find suitable nesting trees. With large trees so close to the shore, the local coast offers one of the most desirable breeding areas for the birds.
Throughout their range, however, deforestation threatens their way of life.
During the breeding season a pair of murrelets will find a good nesting location where moss and other organic material has gathered on a broad branch high in a giant tree. The female lays a single egg and the pair take turns sitting on it and flying back to shore to catch fish.
According to Portia Halbert, a scientist with the California State Parks, biologists had described the nesting habits of every species of bird in North America except the marbled murrelet by the early 1970s. No one thought to look for the nests of shorebirds hidden in the thicket of branches in old growth forests.
The surprising discovery came in 1974 during removal of damaged branches following a rare snowstorm in Big Basin State Park near the border of San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties.
Standing on the ground it is extremely difficult to spot a marbled murrelet nest high in the canopy of a redwood forest. To conduct a survey, trained observers like Tokatlian station themselves at a suitable location for two hours watching and listening for the birds. Strategically placed audio devices can also capture the sounds of the birds.
The Purisima Creek area provides ideal habitat for the murrelets. The creek bed offers the birds a clear path from the coast to the trees and the dense thicket of mature redwoods less than 5 miles from shore contains numerous locations perfect for nesting.
Although scientists continue to expand their knowledge about the habits of the elusive murrelets, the disappearance of the birds from Purisima Creek over the past decades seemed to make sense due to the effects of human activity in the area. But their sudden reappearance this year puzzled Tokatlian.
After brainstorming possibilities with colleagues Tokatlian developed a theory about marbled murrelet nesting behavior. She believes they remain faithful to an area until it is disturbed. If the location becomes unsuitable it might take the birds a couple of years to accept the change and seek out new areas.
Two years ago the marbled murrelets of San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties met one of their most formidable challenges yet in the CZU Lightning Complex fire. The loss of habitat to the south could explain their return to Purisima Creek two years later.
Over the course of their evolution, marbled murrelets developed unique behaviors perfectly suited to the extraordinary meeting of coastline and giant trees. Now their highly specialized adaptations also make them particularly susceptible to human activity causing the loss of habitat through logging and wildfires, the proliferation of predators such as jays and crows that eat murrelet eggs, and changes in fish supplies. The biologists recording murrelet activity are also documenting the health of our environment more generally.
