This year was the worst fire season on record, burning 4 million acres in California and killing 31 people. In San Mateo County, more acres burned in 24 hours this year than in the last 100 years combined.
The reason: a combination of climate effects and human impacts, like fire suppression and aging infrastructure, making fires more common and more deadly.
Fire officials are now shifting their strategy to cope. While firefighting itself is becoming less and less effective, they must now prioritize evacuation and rescue, and helping the most vulnerable residents first.
Residents should do a few things to prepare, said Jonathan Cox, deputy chief of the local Cal Fire unit, at last week’s Midcoast Community Council meeting. First, they should be signed up for SMC Alerts, sent out by the county’s Office of Emergency Services during any kind of event, from a wildfire to an earthquake to a tsunami. Each resident should have a “go bag” packed throughout the fire season and have more than one evacuation route identified. During an emergency, residents should prepare to leave early, check on their neighbors and head to a temporary evacuation point if necessary. Now, with the rollout of the new Zonehaven platform, residents should also visit myzone.zonehaven.com to find out their zone before disaster strikes.
Cox said Zonehaven is going to be a key tool to streamline interagency coordination and communication among emergency responders. The platform, born out of an initiative by Supervisor Don Horsley to allocate $75,000 in 2019 for evacuation management, has been developed over the last 18 months and is now live in San Mateo County.
Residents can plug in their addresses to find out the name of their zone and if any evacuation orders are currently in effect. They’re also able to view current fires and weather conditions.
It’s the other side of the platform that Cox said will make the biggest difference for his staff and the many agencies, including the county Sheriff’s Office, the county Office of Emergency Services and the California Highway Patrol, that are involved in executing evacuations.
According to Cox, first responders will be able to see information about current traffic conditions, what intersections need to be controlled when an area is evacuated and any key facilities in each zone — like hospitals — that require special attention.
Cox said the platform can also model changes in fire conditions to help first responders see which zones may need to be evacuated in the next one, three and five hours based on the weather and projected movement of the fire.
Once first responders decide to evacuate a zone, that data goes to the county’s Office of Emergency Services, which sends out an SMC Alert to residents’ phones. Cox said the county is also looking into integration with other platforms and companies like traffic app Waze and Airbnb to inform visitors to the area that an emergency is underway.
“What we’re trying to do is centralize an evacuation management platform so that we can get the information out to the public quicker and give them specific information about where they need to go and where the emergency might be coming from,” Cox said.
Cox said the key to safe, effective evacuations require coordination between fire officials and law enforcement, and will change depending on the type of emergency and where it is coming from. On the Coastside, that could mean telling residents to take temporary refuge at identified locations such as the airport or harbor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.