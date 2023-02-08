Elkus Ranch had just resumed its youth programming for the first time since COVID began in spring 2020 when storm damage in early January put operations on pause again.
“This couldn’t have come at a worst time,” said Frank McPherson, director of the Elkus Ranch Environmental Education Center.
McPherson explained that 700 visitors from seven schools were already slated to participate in educational programs at the ranch this year. He estimated that such programs account for approximately 40 percent of revenues.
“We primarily bring students from pre-K through third grade out, but we also do educational programs for high school students,” said McPherson. “None of that is happening right now and none of that can happen again until we at least get a temporary bridge.”
Heavy rains and flooding at the beginning of January washed out a 30-foot bridge over Purisima Creek that was the only way for visitors to access the ranch. A manlift has been rented so that workers can reach the dozens of animals still living on the ranch for daily feedings. Last week, plans were created for a temporary bridge that will stand three to four feet higher than the original one in order to avoid future flood damage.
McPherson said construction of the emergency bridge could take up to two months.
Elkus Ranch also has to replace its water pump system in the wake of the storms.
“The whole pump house, the water tanks — there’s nothing remaining of that,” said McPherson. “That entire system washed away.” As a result, the ranch does not currently have any potable water.
Elkus Ranch is the property of the University of California. The land was donated nearly 50 years ago by the Elkus family, which envisioned the land as a perfect educational site for young people, including those with disabilities and experiencing financial hardships. In a normal year, the ranch hosts more than 9,000 people from across the Bay Area.
McPherson said that money is a big concern right now. At the same time Elkus Ranch is making major structural repairs, it is paying high prices for animal feed and losing revenues.
“The primary concern right now is how to replace and regenerate some of the funds that we’re losing by not being able to do the educational programs,” said McPherson. “And then we are also focused on getting things back up and running and making sure that our staff gets paid and that our ranch is operational.”
To make a donation toward the ongoing repairs at Elkus Ranch, visit usanr.edu/sites/elkus_ranch and select the blue “Make a gift” button.
