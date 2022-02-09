At the start of the school year, a group of fifth-grade girls at Hatch Elementary School started spending time together at recess. Students from different classrooms met during the free period, making up for social time lost during the many months of remote learning.
Soon some third- and fourth-graders joined them as well. The girls eventually considered formalizing their gatherings as a club. A slate of officers was nominated and installed.
The members of the growing club can’t pinpoint exactly when their purpose began to take shape, but their discussions started to coalesce around their sense that students should have a greater voice in school affairs. And the Children’s Rights Movement was born.
Members of the club, now a movement, decided they should publish a newspaper. Grace Mooney identifies herself as president of the club. She can’t name any specific powers associated with the title but states authoritatively, “We’re going to write news articles on events so kids will be able to know what’s happening at the school.”
Rosie Mickelsen, another leader of the group, speaks up to help explain why announcements from the school don’t adequately keep them informed. “It would be more helpful if kids could find it out for themselves rather than have teachers telling them everything,” Mickelsen said.
Rosie’s mother, Chelsea, who insists she is acting merely as secretary and not influencing the group in any way, put together a sheet answering frequently asked questions about the Children's Rights Movement and its efforts. “How do you become a member of the CRM? Anyone who currently comes to the meetings (during recess) and is dedicated (about ideas to improve the school) is considered a member. Who is going to write the newspaper? CRM student members.”
Recognizing the importance of journalism in a democratic society, members say their mission is evolving to go beyond mere dissemination of information. The spokespeople cite a number of issues on which the students need to be heard. They want to improve the school and give the kids more voice.
“We want to make hot lunch better because a lot of people are vegetarian or lactose intolerant and there aren't any options for them. We also want the school to fix up the field so we can have an extended playground,” the younger Mickelsen stated.
Perhaps with some gentle parental coaxing, the students decided to seek approval from school authorities before producing the first edition of their paper. Chelsea Mickelsen reports that, “the girls were shaking like leaves when they presented the proposal to Mr. Robles.” Daniel Robles is the school’s assistant principal.
The students realized that creating a newspaper that is independent from the school requires financial means so they turned to a well-tested form of fundraising, a bake sale.
On Friday afternoon an enthusiastic crowd of bakers, club members, their friends and families gathered in Ocean View Park after school to support independent journalism. The crowd’s energy was fueled by more than the sugar high generated by the plethora of sweets.
“It’s a school newspaper,” declared third-grader Amber O’Dell. “I brought M&M cookies.” Another student, Josie, said, “It’s fun to bake stuff and have an opportunity to contribute.” Onlookers were impressed with the commitment and enthusiasm of the group.
With strong support from their community the group raised over $200. The first edition of the yet-to-be-titled newspaper is expected to appear in March. One member of the CRM is currently in discussions with a reporter from a sister paper at Kings Mountain Elementary to combine resources.
Joie Tokofsky, a fourth-grader at Hatch Elementary, contributed to this story.
