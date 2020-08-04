The San Mateo County Elections Office is offering a variety of jobs to qualified candidates able to work the general election in November.
Paid positions include vote center representatives, student vote center ambassadors, election materials couriers and vote center volunteers. Multilingual helpers are needed.
Student ambassadors must be at least 16 years of age.
To learn more and apply, visit smcacre.org/election-jobs.
— from staff reports
