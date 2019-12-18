With each election cycle, Coastsiders choose people from their community to represent them in a variety of ways by attending regular and special meetings each month. Data from these meetings indicates that, on average, officials from the nine agencies the Review analyzed missed about two meetings this year.
The Review looked at nine of the Coastside’s elected boards to determine how many times board members were absent this year during special and regular meetings. Some managers and elected officials argue that absences can pose a problem for these agencies, while others say it has little impact as long as there is a quorum present.
The Pescadero Municipal Advisory Council had the most absences, but its records were incomplete. The council is advisory and members are not compensated. The seven officials represent the South Coast on issues of importance before the Board of Supervisors.
The San Mateo County Harbor District, which manages both Pillar Point Harbor and Oyster Point Marina in South San Francisco, has five elected commissioners. This year, there was at least one member absent at more than half of the district’s regular and special meetings, the second-most absences of all the agencies studied.
Additionally, there were 16 times at least one person missed one of the 21 special meetings at the Harbor District. Former Interim General Manager John Moren said special meetings are usually held because there is a specific and urgent need.
“As far as one commissioner not being present, as long as we’ve got a quorum we’re able to hold our regular scheduled meeting,” he said. “It does not negatively impact district business.”
Harbor Commissioner Sabrina Brennan, who up until Sept. 19 was the board president, and Commissioner Tom Mattusch missed three of the 10 regular meetings this year, more than the other commissioners.
The San Mateo County Harbor District had more than twice as many special meetings throughout the year. Some were held entirely in closed session before a regularly scheduled meeting while others were called on short notice for pressing matters.
Brennan and President Virginia Chang Kiraly were absent for five special meetings, and Mattusch missed six. Brennan said she was traveling when the special meetings were called. She also mentioned that she is a part of three subcommittees and attends these meetings regularly.
“I think what I’ve been doing, the reason I miss meetings is important and worthwhile,” said Brennan, who said one of her absences was due to a medical procedure. “... I feel good about the work I’ve gotten done this year. I’ve gotten more done this year than ever.”
One of the examples she gave was organizing a two-day summit hosted by the Big Wave Risk Assessment Group. The public safety event was geared at teaching surfers, lifeguards and other first responders how to prepare and respond during big wave events, such as Mavericks.
“I’ve been spending a ton of time and my own money doing advocacy work that I think has a positive impact on the citizens of California,” she said. “So, if I miss a meeting, it’s because I really can’t make it. Maybe it is an illness, but generally it is because I am doing advocacy work that I think is beneficial to the public and in the interest of the district.”
In September, the commissioners voted unanimously to reorganize the board. Chang Kiraly was voted president. Since then, Brennan has missed every meeting.
“She has missed every meeting since,” Chang Kiraly said. “The public deserves better than that.”
On her own account, Chang Kiraly said she missed special meetings earlier in the year due to overseas travel.
Mattusch said his absences were because of conflicts with his full-time job. He also questioned whether all the special meetings the district had were necessary.
“For the most part, we don’t need special meetings,” Mattusch said. “Sometimes we’re under deadlines for contracts.”
All five members receive $600 per month to serve on the board, the second-highest amount on the Coastside following Half Moon Bay City Council members, who get paid $735 a month.
The Midcoast Community Council had the third-highest absenteeism rate with at least one of its seven members being absent more than a third of the time. No member missed more than three regular and special meetings combined. The same is true for the five-member board at the Coastside County Water District. It had a slightly lower absenteeism rate, with one member or more absent at seven of its 17 special and regular meetings.
“Obviously we don’t like absences, but on the other side, I don’t think absences have impeded our progress,” General Manager Mary Rogren said.
Half Moon Bay City Council had one of the best attendance records, with at least one member absent at only 16 percent of special and regular meetings. (Four special meetings were omitted from this analysis due to an inability to verify attendance.)
Vice Mayor Adam Eisen missed the most meetings on the council, with four regular meeting absences. He said all his absences were pre-planned, and, most recently, he had a family emergency. Eisen also said he’s the only City Council member with children in grade school.
“It is a big deal when people are gone,” he said. “... We can still get things done, but it is important to hear everyone’s opinion on things.”
Brennan is throwing a months-long hissy fit. She should be removed from office.
