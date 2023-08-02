▸ Government body: Granada Community Services District
▸ Time and date: 6:30 p.m., July 20
▸ Members present: Nancy Marsh, Jen Randle, Matthew Clark, Barbara Dye, Jill Grant.
▸ Staff present: General Manager Chuck Duffy, Assistant General Manager Delia Comito, incoming Assistant General Manager Hope Atmore, Legal Counsel William Parkin.
▸ Community center: Ray Ravazi, project manager for the proposed Granada Community Park and event center, said multiple consultants are finalizing a project description for both the new building and renovated open space. Several companies are working on the project, including civil, environmental, architectural and landscape architect consultants.
At the recommendation of Half Moon Bay City Manager Matthew Chidester, the district is partnering with Townsend Public Affairs, a Sacramento-based advocacy group, to apply for grant funding, Ravazi said. He also noted he expects to negotiate soon with the Coastside County Water District for connecting potable water to the community center and park.
▸ Delia Comito: The board honored outgoing Assistant General Manager Delia Comito, who is retiring Aug. 11 after 24 years with GCSD. In a resolution, President Nancy Marsh recognized Comito’s impact on the community and “exemplary leadership and dedicated service” in expanding GCSD’s role as a community services and parks district.
▸ Sewer service charges: The district is hoping to collect $2.4 million in sewer service charges from its customers in the 2023-24 fiscal year tax roll, an increase of more than $317,000 in last year’s assessment. The district places the sewer services charges on San Mateo County’s tax roll as it is cheaper and easier to bill rate players, General Manager Chuck Duffy said.
Between homes, offices, restaurants and hotels, GCSD has 2,631 sewer accounts. Most of the district’s sewer income comes from 2,329 single-family homes, which account for $1.7 million of the $2.4 million total charge. The annual customer rate increased from $660 to $755 per dwelling for residential customers.
▸ Audit: The board acknowledged a financial audit for the district ending in June 30, 2022. Some of the notable financial highlights were that the GCSD’s net position increased 1.53 percent, or $261,988, from $16,980,511 to more than $17.2 million. Revenues increased 15.8 percent, or $547,627, to reach $4 million. Total expenses increased 2.74 percent to $3.7 million.
▸ Quote of the day: “I think her greatest strength is she actually cares about the district, about ratepayer funds and about ratepayers themselves. That’s about the highest compliment I can say.” General Manager Chuck Duffy compliments Assistant General Manager Delia Comito, who is retiring after 24 years with GCSD.
