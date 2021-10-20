The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two suspects in an armed robbery in El Granada on Thursday.
Deputies responded to a report of an armed robbery at 2:35 p.m. on Thursday at a home on the 100 block of Avenue Granada in El Granada. A male victim said the two male suspects confronted him at gunpoint as he pulled into his driveway, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The suspects reportedly took the man’s cellphone and wallet and fled eastbound on foot. The suspects were not located but the victim’s cellphones were later found discarded on the side of Highway 1 across from the Half Moon Bay Airport.
The incident is under investigation and anyone with any information is asked to call the Sheriff’s anonymous tip line at (800) 547-2700.
— from staff reports
