Thirty-year-old Kaylan Freeman was arrested at his El Granada home on Thursday for suspected rape, sexual assault and other charges, according to a press release from the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
Between 2012 and 2015, he allegedly violated four victims, who were between 13 to 18 years old at the time. Sheriff’s Office detectives reported that some of the victims knew Freeman while others were strangers to him.
The Sheriff’s Office had been building the case since 2013 when the first victim in the county came forward. Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Rosemerry Blankswade said the initial reports were “unfortunately vague or didn’t include a lot of detail.” And it wasn’t until a case linked to Freeman surfaced in a neighboring jurisdiction, coupled with a witness identifying Freeman, that the San Mateo County investigation was reinvigorated.
The known incidents took place throughout San Mateo County as well as in San Francisco.
Blankswade said there could be more victims who have yet to be identified and hopes any other victims come forward. The investigation is ongoing and now includes the San Mateo County District Attorney’s office.
“Our main focus here is to get them the resources they need to help them and make sure we have a good picture of what’s going on with Mr. Freeman and how far his predatory behavior goes,” Blankswade said.
Freeman faces six felony counts for rape, oral copulation, kidnapping, violence, lewd acts and stalking. He also faces one misdemeanor count for contributing to a minor’s delinquency. Not yet included in the charges are what detectives have preliminarily reported as potential drug use because authorities believe Freeman enticed his victims with drugs.
Bail has been set at $5.25 million.
The Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone who has information about the suspect contact Detective Currie at (650) 363-4051 or gcurrie@smcgov.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.