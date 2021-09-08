An El Granada man was arrested on Aug. 31 on suspicion of multiple lewd acts with a child and possession of a controlled substance, authorities said.
The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office arrested Michael Banister, 35, after he was identified as a suspect in a case involving an 11-year-old. The child said Banister sexually assaulted them on three different occasions while babysitting, according to a statement from the Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff’s deputies began investigating the incidents on Aug. 2 and obtained a $500,000 arrest warrant for the sexual assault charges on Aug. 31. Banister has a criminal history from Oregon and moved to El Granada within the past two years, the report said.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Detective Fava at (650) 363-4192 or email jfava@smcgov.org.
— from staff reports
