El Granada Advocates is a community group working together in earnest to stop what members characterize as the clear-cutting of the eucalyptus trees from the medians of El Granada.
“The ultimate goal is to have the fire mitigation focused in the appropriate area and not on our beloved tree medians,” explained Melinda MacNaughton, a member of the advocacy group.
Last April, plans to remove eucalyptus trees from the medians as a wildfire mitigation effort began to take shape. MacNaughton responded by forming a restoration committee. The committee hoped to landscape the clear-cut areas and restore the medians to their original and historic beauty. But the plan to do so was thwarted by a lack of funding and legal ramifications for anyone landscaping the median properties.
“We found out that it's going to be very difficult in the near future to do any remediation due to county liability contract restrictions and also because no one would fund it,” she said. “The community would have to pay out of its own pocket.”
Consequently, a new direction was needed, and this time the advocacy group focused on stopping the clear-cutting altogether.
“I gathered together with a group of people who were thinking about this issue and we realized the tree medians are not in the high-risk fire zone,” said MacNaughton. “We looked at a Cal Fire map and we said, wow, look at that. All the red area is behind the perimeter of the town and there are houses up there — that’s where the severe and high fire risk is, in the red zones. And we thought … why are they focusing on the medians?”
The advocacy group questioned why the clear-cutting was focused on the medians rather than the red zone and the perimeter, and fire officials say the answer is that it would add another preventative measure in the event of a wildfire. Fire and county officials worked together on a plan to remove eucalyptus from the medians in the hopes of stopping the progress of a fire from traveling from Quarry Park into the El Granada neighborhood.
According to the San Mateo County Department of Public Works, the project has removed 80 trees as of February within the center medians of Avenue Cabrillo, The Alameda between Santiago and Avenue Cabrillo and The Alameda between Isabella and Avenue Cabrillo. Additionally, 139 trees were pruned, and all dead wood was removed from all trees within the identified areas.
“When you look at eucalyptus versus native vegetation, it’s night and day,” Division Chief Richard Sampson said. “Eucalyptus is fast-growing, dumps leaves, branches and bark constantly, which is a major fuel generation if it catches fire.”
Sampson said ever since wildfires have gotten notably worse in California over the past several years, he’s seen people in the El Granada rally in strong support of more fuel mitigation.
But members of El Granada Advocates say they began to wonder if there might be ulterior motives at play. “Could it possibly be ocean views for some people, folded into this fire hysteria?” asked MacNaughton.
“There is a lot of argument coming up and tensions within the town about this. There are citizens that want to cut the trees and citizens that don’t want to cut the trees,” said MacNaughton.
Regardless of motives, the El Granada Advocates believe there are other solutions besides tree cutting that merit exploration.
“There are other solutions, such as creating defensible space around your home, protecting the town with fire break perimeters, using nature-based solutions in the forest, like prescribed burns and even some more recent nature-based solutions such as silvopasture, which is getting animals back on the land and rotating them around to graze to reduce the fuel ladder,” MacNaughton said.
El Granada Advocates is currently circulating a petition asking for alternative solutions to the clear-cutting.
“There are a lot of people helping with different jobs and tasks, and the signers are part of this movement also,” she said. “A lot of them have contributed, and we’re starting to collect more and more signatures. We’re accepting signatures from all of the Midcoast because they're all affected by this wildfire issue as well. They’re all connected to us.
“We need to be careful what we’re talking about when we’re saying we need to clear-cut the tree medians,” she said. “We need to find a more balanced solution, because to us this is an overreaction.”
To learn more about El Granada Advocates, visit egadvocates.org. ▪
Staff writer August Howell contributed to this story.
