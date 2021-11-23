The Half Moon Bay City Council last week heard the final recommendation from the Coastside Recovery Initiative Task Force, capping a 10-month process that could steer the city’s economic development for the foreseeable future.
The 15 recommendations were the result of extensive outreach and research by the 17-member task force. Some of the recommendations heard by the council were broad with no set timetable. Because of the costs associated with some projects, the city is likely to dedicate a new staff position to oversee projects and secure grant funding.
“The implementation of economic recovery never stops,” City Manager Bob Nisbet said. “It’s one of the critical functions of city government that we do this.”
The announcement marked the end of the initiative’s planning phase. While the task force was split into four groups to tackle different issues, all had the same two goals: help local businesses recover from the economic impacts of the pandemic and create strategies that lead to a more equitable and efficient economy. The task force is working on a report with additional context and data on each recommendation that will be shared with nonprofit and business leaders. Officials say it will likely be publicly available online.
“If we hope to be a vibrant and resilient Coastside economy that is well prepared for the shocks that we know are coming, we need to wrap our arms around and be honest about an economy that works for everyone,” said Karen Decker, the city’s senior management analyst.
Team Eco focused on leveraging local environmental assets to boost the regional economy. One of its key recommendations involves improving training for the farming community across different generations and practices. Councilmember Joaquin Jimenez said this aligned well with a farming cooperative, Rancho San Benito, that he helped launch in 2018 with the intention of enabling farmworkers to start their own businesses. Jimenez said the organization is in the final stages of becoming a certified nonprofit.
Team Vibrant looked into revamping commercial and community spaces. It recommended redesigning the streetscape on Heritage Main Street in Half Moon Bay to improve mobility and build a community plaza in Pescadero for entertainment and recreation.
Team Innovate studied how to diversify the economy. It suggested the city create a new business incubator for start-up companies involved in agriculture and or environmental work.
Team Thrive wanted to support the Coastside nonprofits that provide safety net services for the most vulnerable individuals and families. Council members noted they wanted to support social services provided by Puente de la Costa Sur, Ayudando Latinos a Soñar, and Coastside Hope.
“We need to get more resources for them because they’re doing God’s work now, and that’s very much needed,” Councilmember Harvey Rarback said.
“I think the nonprofit community needs to be a strong pillar in everything we do in the city,” Councilwoman Debbie Ruddock said.
Gobi Mattel, an El Granada resident and task force member, spoke of the positive experience working with others considering how to stimulate job growth and the potential positives a business incubator could bring, including capitalizing on agriculture, marine resources and an underutilized airport.
“I’ve seen business incubators transform the lives of emerging entrepreneurs and their communities, and many other cities have utilized this method to jump-start their regional economy and make it resilient,” Mattel said.
Since its inception in February, the Coastside Recovery Initiative has hosted more than 20 task force meetings, helped launch the monthly Make It Main Street events in Half Moon Bay and partnered with the Stanford Prevention Research Center to use 218 geotagged images to get public input on positive and negative economic factors on the Coastside.
Erica Wood, the city’s economic development consultant for this project, said two of the recommendations, a business incubator and improving workforce training and education opportunities, are already the focus of a grant application. She said it could be funded by the first phase of the Build Back Better Regional Challenge, a federal funding opportunity through the Economic Development Administration. The application received 17 letters of support from a range of San Mateo County academics, civic and nonprofit leaders, including Supervisor Don Horsley, Cabrillo Unified School District Superintendent Sean McPhetridge, and Puente Executive Director Rita Mancera.
The first phase of the challenge grants between 50 to 60 entrants with $500,000 to develop projects. The second phase could grant 20 to 30 applicants $25 million to $75 million. Wood called the process highly competitive with more than 520 applicants.
“Whether or not we’re successful in getting a grant through this particular challenge, I have every confidence we will be competitive for many grant opportunities down the road,” Wood said.
