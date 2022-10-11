The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors allocated $5 million from the American Rescue Plan Act passed by Congress to develop and open two new economic advancement centers in San Mateo County. One center serving the Coastside will be in Half Moon Bay.
There will be three centers in all. In addition to Half Moon Bay, one will be opened in North Fair Oaks and a third opened in South San Francisco last year. Each center will receive $2.5 million from the county to support operations for two years. A grant from the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative will provide additional funding. The centers will need to seek additional sources of income in order to operate beyond the initial two years.
Karen Decker, economic and community vitality manager for the city of Half Moon Bay, presented the supervisors with information about plans for the Coastside center. She said that recommendations from the Coastside Recovery Initiative organized by the city helped determine goals for the new facility. The purpose of the advancement center will be to help the community recover from the pandemic and to develop strategies that lead to a more equitable, vibrant and resilient Coastside economy.
In an email to the Review, Decker wrote that services will be available in 2023 but a location for the center has not yet been identified. The city, which will lease the facility, has narrowed the search for a space with about 4,000 square feet located in or near downtown Half Moon Bay with access to public transit and other services. If such a space cannot be ready in time a shared location, such as the office of the Half Moon Bay Coastside Chamber of Commerce and Visitors’ Bureau, might be utilized to provide service temporarily.
Decker said the idea is to follow recommendations made in the CRI report “Building a More Equitable, Vibrant and Resilient Coastside Economy,” presented earlier this year. The advancement center will provide services for small businesses and job seekers and work on developing pathways to more meaningful, high-paying jobs in demand on the coast.
Decker also described the goal of creating a business incubator focusing on Coastside start-ups that draw on the unique resources of the region and have a social ethos and a commitment to environmental stewardship.
“We are thrilled to receive from the county,” Decker wrote. “This new Opportunity Center of the Coastside will help diversify our local economy.”
