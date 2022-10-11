The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors allocated $5 million from the American Rescue Plan Act passed by Congress to develop and open two new economic advancement centers in San Mateo County. One center serving the Coastside will be in Half Moon Bay.

There will be three centers in all. In addition to Half Moon Bay, one will be opened in North Fair Oaks and a third opened in South San Francisco last year. Each center will receive $2.5 million from the county to support operations for two years. A grant from the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative will provide additional funding. The centers will need to seek additional sources of income in order to operate beyond the initial two years.

