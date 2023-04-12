Half Moon Bay and Republic Services’ annual Earth Day Recycling Event is scheduled for Saturday, April 15.
The event includes a compost giveaway, document shredding and e-waste recycling. For the latter, staff asks that people put the e-waste in the trunk or backseat of their car until a staff member can take the items. For compost giveaways, staff requests that people bring their own bags, shovels, and buckets. Households are limited to 0.5 cubic yards or a 96-gallon organics cart. Any excess material will be left out over the weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.