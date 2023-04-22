Helping hand

From back to front, Elly, Anna and Olivia Sanford pick up trash at Dunes Beach on Saturday. Clay Lambert / Review

They were only 30 minutes into a two-hour clean-up of Dunes Beach on Saturday and already about a hundred people — many of them Coastside neighbors — had turned out to help. The low-key event was organized by Sea Hugger, a Coastside nonprofit dedicated to a more sustainable relationship with the environment.

While environmentalists of all ages spread out to rid the beach and adjacent Coastal Trail of litter, the organization behind it all was thinking beyond local shores.

innovative idea

Dan and Barbara Fritschen show local environmentalists what they learned about an innovative program called Waste Free in '23. Clay Lambert / Review

Tags

Clay Lambert is the editorial director for Coastside News Group. After years working at regional daily newspapers, he began as editor of the Half Moon Bay Review in 2004.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories