They were only 30 minutes into a two-hour clean-up of Dunes Beach on Saturday and already about a hundred people — many of them Coastside neighbors — had turned out to help. The low-key event was organized by Sea Hugger, a Coastside nonprofit dedicated to a more sustainable relationship with the environment.
While environmentalists of all ages spread out to rid the beach and adjacent Coastal Trail of litter, the organization behind it all was thinking beyond local shores.
Saturday was Sea Hugger’s fourth Earth Day clean-up. It’s a no-brainer activity for an organization that has taken on stewardship of the strip of sand and bluff on the northern stretch of Half Moon Bay State Beach. But the Coastside group has gone beyond regularly picking up trash to find some innovative solutions for such difficult quandaries as microplastics in the ocean.
For instance, several years ago Sea Hugger unveiled its Nurdle trommel, a device that originated in the United Kingdom that skims the top layer of beach sand and removes microplastics. Sea Hugger has also given small grants to help with “litter for tokens” events in South Africa and Mexico in which local people collect garbage and recyclables and trade in the bags they collect for tokens that can be used to purchase basic needs.
On Saturday, Sea Hugger was highlighting an initiative known as “Waste Free in ’23.” This ingenious effort hinges on heating plastic — including that which is essentially unrecyclable, like dirty food wrappers — just below the melting point to create a plastic material that can be shaped into tough containers or other useful objects.
Dan Fritschen calls it upcycling material that would otherwise go to the landfill.
Fritcschen and his wife Barbara live in Sunnyvale but were at Dunes Beach on Saturday to show those participating in the clean-up how it works. He has a heat press, like those often used to transfer decals onto T-shirts. He puts found plastic inside and presses until it’s 350 degrees. The heat and pressure fuses the material together and from there it can be shaped into trash cans, piping or many other useful things.
The Fritschens learned the practice from enterprising Kenyans while doing work in the Kibera slums of Nairobi. The benefits are many. The recycling takes place at the source and there is no need for expensive, greenhouse gas-producing transport of plastics. It also creates jobs in impoverished communities and the products built from the trash can be sold to fuel local economies.
Dan Fritschen said he was so impressed with the people he met doing the work in Kenya, including Brian Gisore, whose title is secretary general of the Kenya National Waste-pickers’ Welfare Association, that he wanted to shed light on the ingenious idea.
“I wanted to bring it and show it,” he said, noting that he even experimented with heating found plastic in his home oven.
It’s possible Dunes Beach hasn’t been this pristine in years. Sea Hugger led four beach clean-ups there this month, including some with Sea Crest School classes. On Saturday, entire families fanned out to look for what little litter was left after all that welcome attention.
Young Sophia Thomas was scouring the Coastal Trail with trash bag in hand. Why did she think it was important?
“Because it’s Earth Day,” she said, “and it’s always good to pick up trash.”
