Electric bikes have taken off in recent years, thanks to cheaper technology and a pandemic that led people to look for more ways to get out and go. On a given sunny day on the Coastside, e-bikes, scooters and skateboards can be seen zooming around the Coastal Trail, the Eastside Parallel Trail and Naomi Patridge Trail. Now that the bikes are out of the garage, local governments are looking at ways to regulate their use.
The city of Half Moon Bay is currently examining how it should regulate these electronic vehicles on existing and future trails, and whether rules should be different for the aforementioned city paths. Last week, the Half Moon Bay City Council held a study session to discuss this topic with the goal of modernizing its municipal code to reflect 6-year-old changes to the California Vehicle Code that determine how and where e-bikes are regulated.
The city’s municipal code for vehicle use off public highways was last updated in 1983, and was mainly designed to keep small gasoline motors, like those in dune buggies and motorcycles, off of sidewalks, Public Works Director John Doughty said. But in 2016, e-bikes were removed from the California Vehicle Code and no longer classified as “motor vehicles.”
The state defines a Class 1 electric bicycle as a pedal-assisted motor capable of going 20 miles per hour. Class 2 bikes have an electric motor that can reach 20 mph without pedaling. Class 3 bikes use a pedal-assisted motor to reach up to 28 mph. Currently, Class 3 e-bikes are not allowed on Half Moon Bay trails and paths.
State law allows the use of all e-bike classes on any public streets, but local agencies can determine whether they are permitted on paths and trails. The state currently prohibits the use of Class 3 e-bikes on trails and paths unless a public agency with jurisdiction chooses to specifically permit them. California State Parks and San Mateo County have chosen to allow Class 1 and 2 e-bikes on their respective properties on the Coastside.
Last week city council members said they didn’t have enough information to rush into a policy decision without more feedback from residents and other jurisdictions. It requested a public survey of trail users and time to consult with agencies that have lots of experience with recreation trails, including the Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District, the city’s Parks and Recreation Committee, California State Parks and San Mateo County.
“If we take ourselves seriously as a coastal visitor-serving community under the Coastal Act, we should be prepared to do the work necessary to collaborate with neighboring jurisdictions and authorities,” Mayor Debbie Ruddock said.
Because of the prevalence of electric bikes, scooters and skateboards on the trails, the city is concerned with safety and limiting speeding and congestion. The council also seemed willing to prohibit gas-fueled bikes, scooters and skateboards. Doughty noted it's possible the city could install digital speed limit monitors on the trails.
Enforcement is still a question mark. The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office could enforce the rules, but council knows that likely would be limited. That’s because, as Doughty said, it’s hard to distinguish between different classes of bikes just by looking at them, let alone finding out their speed.
“It makes any enforcement that might occur very difficult,” he said.
Any ordinance would not apply to the portions of the Coastal Trail inside California State Parks. Some residents at the meeting said they used the city’s trails to mitigate traffic on the roads. Both council members and speakers noted it would be better to keep the rules consistent along the Coastal Trail. The council also acknowledged that many older people and children rely on electric bikes.
“People want a seamless experience,” Ruddock said. “The user experience has to matter, it’s not just seeing the ocean, it’s seamless enjoyment of the entire stretch.”
