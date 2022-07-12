Half Moon Bay’s city paths don’t have speed limits for eclectic bikes and vehicles, but that could change in the coming months, even though city staff say policies likely won’t be enforced.
Half Moon Bay’s Bike and Pedestrian Advisory Committee has expressed concern over the increasing number and speed of e-bikes on city paths, particularly the Coastal Trail, one of the town’s most popular recreation areas. Potential regulation
policies were discussed by the City Council in May, but it requested staff gather public feedback and examine policies in other similar jurisdictions before it makes any formal policies on paths. This won’t come back to the council for two to three months.
Last week the committee reviewed signage and speed limit upgrades to electric bikes and other vehicles on city trails. Staff and committee members agreed that there should be universal signage across the Coastal Trail regardless of jurisdiction. The signs would include details about sharing the road and prohibiting speeding.
“My hope is that we will get other agencies to adopt this and we can have a consistent theme on the share of the trail,” Public Works Director John Doughty said.
There are three distinct classes of electric bicycles. Class 1 e-bikes have a pedal-assisted motor that can reach a top speed of 20 mph. Class 2 e-bikes use a throttle that tops out at 20 mph. In California, Class 3 electric bicycles, which can reach assisted speeds of 28 mph, are not allowed on city trails, bike paths or lanes unless explicitly allowed by the local government. If a city such as Half Moon Bay has no law prohibiting them, classes 1 and 2 are allowed by default.
It’s possible the city would allow Class 3 e-bikes on the Naomi Patridge and the Eastside Parallel Trail. However, there is a potential hurdle that could impact the seamless transit city officials hope to implement on the Coastal Trail. Only Class 1 e-bikes are allowed on California State Parks roads and trails, except on public roadways. This means that the section of the Coastal Trail from Kelly Avenue to Mirada Road only allows Class 1 e-bikes.
“I think there are some folks who think there’s a chance of changing this,” Doughty said. “I don’t see State Parks changing their position, which puts us in an awkward position.”
Doughty noted that because of the difficulty of spotting different e-bike classes, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office likely wouldn’t crack down on speeding, meaning regulation is next to impossible to enforce.
“Generally, if someone is pedaling, it’s hard to tell the difference (between classes),” committee member Erik Schiller said.
Other cities and agencies have regulated e-bikes and other electric vehicles. Monterey Bay’s 18-mile Coastal Recreation Trail has different rules for different sections. In Pacific Grove, electric bikes have a 12-mph speed limit. But in Monterey’s segment, there are no speed or class limits. The Golden Gate National Recreation Area allows e-bikes on all trails but has a 15-mph speed limit, and a 5-mph limit when passing. Santa Barbara prohibits Class 3 bikes but has no speed limit for the other two classes. On San Clemente’s beach trail, it’s a 10-mph limit.
Schiller noted that the city needed to think about how it’s allowing or discouraging access to the coastside. Because the Coastal Trail is often framed as a recreation trail, regulation could differ from the paths adjacent to Highway 1, which are thought of as more for commuters.
