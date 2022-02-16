After one of the driest Januarys in state history, local water officials are considering new measures to ensure water conservation in the midst of a prolonged drought.
Coastside County Water District General Manager Cathleen Brennan said last week that the water district’s board of directors will likely implement water use restrictions in March by declaring a water shortage emergency warning. The declaration emphasizes reducing outdoor irrigation.
The board is expected to move to the second stage of the Water Shortage Contingency Plan, which requires up to 20 percent reduction in water use, and the board will consider going to the next stage, a Water Shortage Emergency. That mandates up to 30 percent curtailed use, Brennan said.
The decision is effectively an issue of supply. CCWD relies heavily on water from the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission, which seasonally adjusts water allocations. The district gets less water from SFPUC in the winter months than in the summer. And with a lack of winter precipitation, there is less local supply to rely on. With a declared emergency, customers could face penalties for overwatering, but the district will try to reach out to customers first, Brennan said.
“We’re lucky that we’re part of SFPUC so we have this access to stored water, but it’s gotten to the point now where we need to start taking serious action to reduce water use,” Brennan said. “We only do this when we really need to.”
Jan Null, a local meteorologist who runs Golden Gate Weather Services, has compiled monthly rainfall data in Half Moon Bay dating back to 1939 that puts the local drought into context. Null noted that this year’s rainfall revealed an interesting situation. From 1991 to 2020, Half Moon Bay’s average seasonal rainfall between July and February was 19.24 inches. In the past two years, the city has been well below average, 9.98 inches and 8.93 inches in 2019-2020 and 2020-2021, respectively.
But from July 2021 through February 2022, Half Moon Bay has exceeded those seasonal totals at 18.55 inches, thanks in large part to 11.31 inches in December. So while local levels are about twice what the city has had the past two years, the Coastside is still slightly below the average seasonal 19.24-inch average. That was in part because January yielded only 0.66 inches of rain.
Other parts of the Bay Area remained dry too. San Francisco recorded just 0.61 inches, although even that was not the lowest in the last decade. The city recorded no rainfall in January 2015.
“We’re pretty close to normal for this time of year,” Null said. “But coming off two dry years, we really need above normal.”
In October, state officials estimated it would take 140 percent of normal statewide precipitation within the next year to recover from current drought conditions. For Half Moon Bay, that would amount to 36 inches in a single year, a large jump from the city’s 26.04-inch yearly average, according to records dating back to 1991.
Last month was California’s second-driest and ninth-warmest January on record, according to the National Centers for Environmental Information. Yet despite the dry conditions, water reservoirs in Northern California have remained in relatively stable shape, according to the California Department of Water Resources. The Hetch Hetchy reservoir was 82 percent full last week. Snowmelt increased the level from its 77 percent capacity in January. It was 73 percent filled in December. In fact, the state said Hetch Hetchy is the only reservoir above its average storage of 63 percent.
March is usually the fourth wettest month after the three preceding it.
