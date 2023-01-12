UPDATED 7:55 a.m.: Coastsiders can expect a mostly dry day today but difficulty just about everywhere they go on area roads.
First the good news: The rain has stopped for now. The National Weather Service is calling for a mostly cloudy day with a high of about 63. It will be breezy with winds of around 15 mph, gusting higher at times. The rain is due to start up again before daybreak on Friday, however. And there is more rain in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday.
The bad news can be found on area roads. Caltrans was repairing sinkholes — or the makings of sinkholes — on both Highway 1 and Highway 92.
The trouble on Highway 1 is south of Pescadero, where Caltrans crews were on the scene to fix a sinkhole as of midnight Wednesday. There was one-way traffic control early this morning and no definitive word as of 7 a.m. on the progress of that work.
Authorities closed Highway 92 on Wednesday morning because they worried a dip in the westbound lane west of upper Highway 35 could develop into a sinkhole. It was opened for one-way traffic control in time for the Wednesday night commute, but drivers found it slow going.
While the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office indicated in an alert this morning that it was closed in both directions, Caltrans quickmap suggests it opened for one-way traffic control as of 7:05 a.m. Dispatchers warned that emergency vehicles could not get through the back-up quickly.
There is also ongoing work on Highway 1 between Medio Avenue and Pillar Point Harbor that has closed the shoulder.
Traveling through the southern portions of Pacifica has also been tricky of late. The signal at Highway 1 and Linda Mar Boulevard was not working through much of the day on Wednesday. Pacifica Police report that Terra Nova Boulevard, which was closed on Wednesday for a downed tree and power lines, is now open.
You forgot to mention the traffic light at Hwy 1 and Coronado that has been out for three days, with no Sheriff or Caltrans worker in sight.
The signal at Coronado in El Granada was also out yesterday 1/11 causing traffic delays backed up to the harbor on highway 1 going southbound and the roads in EG (front of fire station, Alhambra, etc.).
