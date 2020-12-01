  1. Home
An early morning beach walker came upon the body of a middle-age woman at Montara State Beach on Tuesday. Details were scarce as California State Parks and San Mateo County Sheriff's Office investigators arrived at the scene. August Howell / Review

Around 7:15 a.m., Tuesday morning, a beachgoer pulled a dead body out of the water at Montara State Beach, authorities say.

San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office deputies are still investigating, but it appears the body belonged to a woman in her 50s. The woman was wearing a bathing suit and water shoes and had been dead “for quite some time” when her body was recovered, according to sheriff’s office spokeswoman Rosemerry Blankswade.

The coroner’s office did not have any information about the women’s identity as of late Tuesday morning.

According to Blankswade, investigators found no signs of foul play and think it was an accidental drowning.

“People forget how treacherous the Pacific Ocean is, especially on the California coastline,” she said. “We want everyone to be cautious and careful and to use the buddy system.”

