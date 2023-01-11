Devil’s Slide

Rescuers were able to pull four people to safety on Jan. 2 after a car went over the cliff south of Devil’s Slide.

 Photo courtesy Cal Fire

Authorities believe the driver of a Tesla who went over Devil’s Slide on Jan. 2, with three other passengers inside, did so intentionally. The California Highway Patrol issued a statement last week that Pasadena resident Dharmesh Arvind Patel, 41, would be arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse and booked in jail when being released from Stanford Hospital.

The other three occupants in the car were his wife and two children, a 7-year-old girl and a 4-year-old boy, according to CHP. First responders said it was a “miracle” that all four survived the fall of about 250 feet down onto rocks below the roadway.

