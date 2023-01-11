Authorities believe the driver of a Tesla who went over Devil’s Slide on Jan. 2, with three other passengers inside, did so intentionally. The California Highway Patrol issued a statement last week that Pasadena resident Dharmesh Arvind Patel, 41, would be arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse and booked in jail when being released from Stanford Hospital.
The other three occupants in the car were his wife and two children, a 7-year-old girl and a 4-year-old boy, according to CHP. First responders said it was a “miracle” that all four survived the fall of about 250 feet down onto rocks below the roadway.
Dozens of first responders came to the scene, including those from Cal Fire, the Coastside Fire Protection District, San Mateo County Harbor District, San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office, the North Coast Fire Authority and the U.S. Coast Guard. Crews climbed down the cliff face with ropes and used saws to cut into the mangled vehicle. Multiple helicopters were called to transport occupants to Stanford Hospital. There were initially conflicting reports on the safety of the children, but authorities now say the two children were uninjured.
CHP isn’t certain whether the Tesla was in self-driving mode when it went over the cliff but does not believe that was a “contributing factor,” the statement said. Patel has not yet been formally charged by the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
“CHP investigators worked throughout the night interviewing witnesses and gathering evidence from the scene,” CHP said. “Based on the evidence collected, investigators developed probable cause to believe this incident was an intentional act.”
The area south of the Devil's Slide tunnels, where scenic views of the Pacific Ocean meet sharp turns, has been the scene of several similar crashes, some ruled intentional. The San Francisco Chronicle counted at least 31 people who have been killed in reported accidents since 1990. However, that figure is likely higher as officers don’t track missing persons, crashes identified as suicides, or when victims and vehicles aren’t found. There have been at least nine fatalities since the tunnel opened in 2013, according to the California Highway Patrol and news reports.
A report from Caltrans claimed Devil’s Slide has an accident rate more than 50 percent higher than the statewide average for similar highways. The state is in the process of constructing new permanent barriers to prevent cars from going over the cliff.
After the death of Montara resident Ryan Moss in 2017, Caltrans built 36-inch-high temporary concrete barriers where he drove off just south of Gray Whale Cove. In 2020, after two drivers were killed going over the cliff, Caltrans installed 140 feet of temporary barriers above the cove. Patel and his family went over north of Gray Whale Cove, just below the old World War II bunker.
In 2021, Caltrans announced a new safety project to build or replace 11 K-rail barriers and guardrails on Devil’s Slide between the tunnels and Montara. Caltrans officials have estimated the barriers could stop 13 off-the-road incidents within a decade. Pending a long environmental and permitting planning process, construction could begin in January 2024.
