One driver remains hospitalized following the five-vehicle crash on Highway 1 at Rockaway Beach Avenue that snarled traffic for hours in Pacifica on Nov. 9, said Capt. Chris Clements of the Pacifica Police Department.
Photos from the scene show a box truck tangled with other cars and pickup trucks. An earlier release from the Police Department said one person was taken to the hospital in critical condition and another suffered major injuries.
No charges have been filed as a result of the crash, Clements said. The cause of the collision remains under investigation.
Anyone who witnessed the collision that day and has not spoken to investigators is asked to contact Pacifica Police Department at (650) 738-7314. Refer to case No. 21-3043.
