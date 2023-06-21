A Half Moon Bay woman accused of killing a bicyclist near San Gregorio in July 2022 pleaded not guilty to all charges in court last week.
Authorities said Samantha Hartwell was driving northbound when she lost control of her car and veered into the right shoulder bicycle lane at high speed. That is where she allegedly hit and killed Thomas Hampe, a 60-year-old Half Moon Bay resident, who was also headed north, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office. On June 15, Hartwell pleaded not guilty to all charges, which included murder, drunken driving, reckless driving causing great bodily injury and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated. Hartwell remains in custody without bail. Her pretrial conference is set for Sept. 12.
(1) comment
There should be zero tolerance for driving while intoxicated. Zero. But too much money to be made and too many of us enjoy doing it. The only real worry I have when riding is drunk drivers. On the Coastside, they are everywhere.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.