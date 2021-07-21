Over the course of two days last week, two drivers plunged their vehicles off the roadway and onto South Coast beaches. Both died as a result of their injuries.
The San Mateo County Coroner’s Office confirmed the death of Jody Silva, a 52-year-old Half Moon Bay resident, who crashed his car just north of Pomponio State Beach on July 13.
California Highway Patrol said Silva was pronounced dead at the scene of the solo-vehicle collision. A spokesman said it did not appear he was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision. He was partially ejected from his pickup truck.
CHP said on Tuesday that Silva’s pickup truck left Highway 1 for an unknown reason while driving southbound. The truck traveled through roughly 200 feet of foliage before going down an embankment to the beach. The vehicle was reported by someone on the beach at 11:43 a.m. on July 13, but could have crashed earlier than that, possibly overnight, CHP said.
The next day, emergency crews responded to a vehicle over the cliff north of Pescadero State Beach. That driver, who was described as a woman in her 30s from Modesto, also died as a result of her collision.
CHP spokesman Art Montiel said the unidentified woman was driving a GMC Yukon southbound on Highway 1 when she went over the cliff. Someone on the beach found the car at about 9 a.m. on July 14 and called authorities. It wasn't clear when the crash occurred.
Montiel said the woman also appeared not to be wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected from the impact. She was pronounced dead on the scene. The investigation is continuing.
