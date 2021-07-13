Authorities are investigating the circumstances behind a fatal car crash on Highway 1 north of Pomponio State Beach. While the crash was reported about noon today, it could have occurred overnight, according to the California Highway Patrol.
In a series of tweets the CHP says an unidentified Caucasian man was killed in the crash. He was driving a white Ford F-150 pickup truck that is registered to a Half Moon Bay owner.
“It appears the Ford was traveling southbound on (Highway 1) when for unknown reasons it left the roadway and traveled (through) approximately 200 feet of foliage prior to going down the embankment and coming to rest on the beach,” according to a CHP tweet.
Another tweet says the driver did not appear to be wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected from the crash. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene today.
(1) comment
Very sad.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.