Updated 5 p.m.: Emergency crews responded to a vehicle over the cliff north of Pescadero State Beach on Wednesday morning. The driver, a Modesto woman in her 30s, was killed in the crash.
California Highway Patrol spokesman Art Montiel said the unidentified woman was driving a GMC Yukon southbound on Highway 1 when she went over the cliff. Someone on the beach found the car at about 9 a.m. and called authorities. It wasn't clear when the crash occurred.
Montiel said the woman was apparently not wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected from the impact. She was pronounced dead on the scene and the investigation is continuing.
It is the second time in as many days that emergency responders have had to pull a dead person from a single car crash that ended on a Coastside beach. On Tuesday, a passerby found a crashed pick-up truck on the beach near Pomponio State Beach.
(1) comment
If you get a moment, it would be interesting to know if the drivers died prior to exiting the highway. I assume there will be a coroner's report.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.