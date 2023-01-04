Authorities believe the driver of a Tesla who went over Devil’s Slide on Monday with three other passengers inside did so intentionally. The California Highway Patrol issued a statement on Tuesday that Pasadena resident Dharmesh Arvind Patel, 41, would be arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse and booked in jail when being released from Stanford Hospital.
The other three occupants in the car were his wife and two children, a 7-year-old girl and a 4-year-old boy, according to CHP. First responders said it was a “miracle” that all four survived the fall of about 250 feet down onto rocks below the roadway. Dozens of first responders came to the scene, including those from Cal Fire, the Coastside Fire Protection District, San Mateo County Harbor District, San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office, the North Coast Fire Authority and the U.S. Coast Guard.
Crews climbed down the cliff face with ropes and used saws to cut into the mangled vehicle. Multiple helicopters were called to transport occupants to Stanford Hospital. There were initially conflicting reports on the safety of the children, but authorities now say the two children were uninjured.
CHP isn’t certain whether the Tesla was in self-driving mode when it went over the cliff, but does not believe that was a “contributing factor,” the statement said. Patel has not yet been formally charged by the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
“CHP investigators worked throughout the night interviewing witnesses and gathering evidence from the scene,” CHP said. “Based on the evidence collected, investigators developed probable cause to believe this incident was an intentional act.”
The area south of Devil's Slide has been the scene of several similar crashes, some ruled intentional.
