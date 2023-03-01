Authorities arrested a man who stole a bystander’s car after flipping his own on Highway 92 on Feb. 21.
California Highway Patrol officer Dave LaRock said the man, identified as Jeremy Flores, was driving in a “reckless manner” and veering into traffic cones in the westbound lane of Highway 92 around 3:20 p.m. that day. The car then flipped over toward the bottom of the hill at the tree farm, and several other drivers stopped on the shoulder in an attempt to help the driver. The man then got out of his car and stole one of the bystander's cars, according to CHP.
