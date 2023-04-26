The Pacific Coast Dream Machines

The Pacific Coast Dream Machines returns to Half Moon Bay Airport on Sunday. Expect appreciative crowds to take in a variety of manmade machines, including classic cars.

After a three-year hiatus, the Pacific Coast Dream Machines is back. For the first time since 2019, the regular rite of spring is going to take over the Half Moon Bay Airport on Sunday for the show’s 30th anniversary. 

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 30 at the Half Moon Bay Airport. The day serves as a fundraiser for the Coastside Adult Day Health Center, a nonprofit that provides a range of services and help to keep people as healthy, active and independent as possible. 

August Howell is a staff writer for the Review covering city government and public safety. Previously, he was the Review’s community, arts and sports reporter. He studied journalism at the University of Oregon.

