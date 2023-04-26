After a three-year hiatus, the Pacific Coast Dream Machines is back. For the first time since 2019, the regular rite of spring is going to take over the Half Moon Bay Airport on Sunday for the show’s 30th anniversary.
The event will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 30 at the Half Moon Bay Airport. The day serves as a fundraiser for the Coastside Adult Day Health Center, a nonprofit that provides a range of services and help to keep people as healthy, active and independent as possible.
“The Coastside community and devoted fans throughout California have told us how much they missed Dream Machines and our show committee is super excited and energized to bring it back to a vibrant new life in 2023 and make it an even better experience for our fans than ever,” CADHC Executive Director Janie James said in a statement.
An estimated 2,000 vehicles will be on display at the airport, a seemingly endless assortment of vintage cars, customized engines, futuristic driving devices and even historic military aircraft. Plenty of food, drink and family entertainment options will also be available.
New attractions include vintage fiberglass boats from the Antique and Classic Boating Society of Northern California and ticketed rides on fighter planes courtesy of the Erickson Aircraft Collection. There’s also a showcase of the futuristic technology from Alef, a California-based sustainable electric transportation company developing prototype flying cars.
This year’s show has a reformatted layout that organizers say will keep attractions closer together and unify the event. There are separate entrances to help with getting there. Spectator parking enters from from Capistrano Road on the south side of the airport. Display vehicles, vendors and volunteers are asked to enter from Highway 1.
